The Economic Freedom Fighter's Julius Malema disapproved of the new cabinet president Cyril Ramaphosa announced

Ramaphosa's cabinet has 77 members, including the deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers

Some South Africans believed that Julius Malema's comments on the cabinet were inaccurate and challenged him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema is not happy with the new cabinet. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans challenged Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema's stance on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a new cabinet.

Malema slams new cabinet

According to IOL, Malema commented a day after Ramaphosa announced his cabinet of 77 members, including the deputy president. Malema criticised the cabinet and called the Government of National Unity a smokescreen for the African National Congress to secure a coalition with the Democratic Alliance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Malema also said that the cabinet is too bloated, which has signalled more pressure on South African taxpayers. He added that the ANC has turned back on its role as a liberation movement in Africa and added that this solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy.

South Africans dispute Malema's statements.

Netizens on Facebook, though, opposed Malema's stance.

Edward Nematumamvuni said:

"The cabinet has been formed for service delivery and not to please the EFF. If he appreciates it, he won't feel like opposing it."

Amanda Coulson said:

"For once, everyone gets a piece of the pie, and Julius Malema is not included. I'm sure the government will still save millions even with a bloated cabinet."

Seun Maseko said:

"Malema is always bitter. The government of national unity is a formation of political parties."

Loyiso Makunga said:

"He is negative about the whole setup. We must give them a chance to prove themselves."

Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa announced his cabinet.

His cabinet included members of the DA, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the United Democratic Front, the Freedom Front Plus, and the Patriotic Alliance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News