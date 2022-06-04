Malema Claims ‘White Supremacy’ at the Heart of His Assault Case

EFF leader Julius Malema claims that 'white supremacy' is at the heart of the assault case he is fighting in court

In 2018, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were charged with assault following an altercation between the two and Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter

Malema was questioned repeatedly on the incident while footage of the altercation was played a number of times in the courtroom

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that the assault case lodged against him and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stems from white supremacy.

He and Ndlozi had tried to have the case closed but had not been successful. Malema took the stand in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

EFF leader Julius Malema argues that white supremacy is at the heart of his assault case. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema and Ndlozi are being charged with assault after an altercation took place at the Fourways cemetery following the late Winner Madikizela-Mandela's funeral service. The two allegedly confronted Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter.

Following the interaction, Venter opened a criminal case against Malema and Ndlozi in 2018 according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Malema claimed that his actions were justified because Venter was preventing him from burying Madikizela-Mandela.

The Randburg Sun reported that Malema and Ndlozi pleaded not guilty in the case of assault. The prosecution is arguing that any form of touching can be construed as assault and in the footage of the incident, it can clearly be seen that the pair push Venter.

Malema was questioned over the video footage at length. Venter had barred them from entering the funeral because their vehicle did not have the authorisation sticker on the front as the other vehicles did.

“Gossiper-in-chief": SA reacts, Malema plans to release Ramaphosa's robbery clip

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has revealed that he plans to release a video of a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

A criminal case has been opened against Ramaphosa after former State Security Agency head Arthur Frase accused him of concealing the incident.

The EFF Leader Julius Malema threatens to release a video of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.

He will appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday 3 June for his assault case. Frase claims that Ramaphosa did not report the incident because it involved the theft of millions of US dollars by criminals who were conspiring with his domestic worker.

Source: Briefly News