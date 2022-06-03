Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema has plans to release video footage of the robbery at the president’s farm

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has revealed that he plans to release a video of a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

A criminal case has been opened against Ramaphosa after former State Security Agency head Arthur Frase accused him of concealing the incident.

The EFF Leader Julius Malema threatens to release a video of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP & Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Malema took to Twitter to say the video may be uploaded to the political party’s website.

He will appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday 3 June for his assault case. Frase claims that Ramaphosa did not report the incident because it involved the theft of millions of US dollars by criminals who were conspiring with his domestic worker.

TimesLIVE reported the charges related to defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on the president’s property and bribery. The presidency’s office denied the allegations and said the matter was reported to the police.

Social media users found the humorous side of Malema’s comments:

Sipho Ntekiso said:

“This is the very same political comedian. Who once declared that the current President of the Republic of South Africa will not finish his term. The same false revolutionary, that refused & failed to condemn the looting of the VBS.”

Trev NotNoah posted:

“Sounds to me like blackmail, that's a NO from me, and these are the leaders who might run the country after 2024 elections.”

Chilly Bite Jenje wrote:

“Malema acts as if he was born after 2000.”

Cde Zenzele Nkosi added:

“Gossiper-In-Chief reminds me of that one lady in every village who has an opinion about everything and knows everyone's deep dark secrets, but never knows who impregnated her child.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Arthur Fraser's allegations, confirms a robbery took place

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphossa has responded to the allegations made by the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser about covering up a serious crime. In a statement issued by the Presidency, Ramaphosa says there are no merits to the charges Fraser wants to bring against him. The President's office noted that Ramaphosa was made aware of the allegations against him through the media.

In a series of tweets, the Presidency confirmed that a robbery did take place on the Ramaphosa's property in Limpopo as Fraser stated, however, he was at African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time.

