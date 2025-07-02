Amanza Smith's age, story, and net worth: all about the Selling Sunset star
It is without a doubt that Amanza Smith's age of 48 years is a badge of honour, reflecting years of growth, grit, and glamour that no one can not notice. She skyrocketed to prominence after featuring on the 2nd season of Netflix's hit reality series, Selling Sunset.
Amanza Smith's profile summary
|Full name
|Amanza Smith
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|December 12, 1976
|Age
|48 years old (as of June 2025)
|Place of birth
|Indiana, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|55 kg (approx)
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Children
|Noah and Braker
|Education
|Indiana State University
|Profession
|Reality TV star, real estate agent, interior designer and stager
|Net worth
|$1 million
|Social media
|InstagramTikTok
Exploring Amanza Smith's age and early life
Amanza Smith, aged 48 years old (as of June 2025), was born on December 12, 1976, in Indiana, United States. She grew up alongside her older half-brother, Jody.
In a November 2024 interview with Randall Kaplan, Amanza discussed being the only black kid in the neighbourhood. She said,
I was the only little black kid in the whole community, my big afro running around with a white stepdad and a white mom in a very rural community.
Is Amanza Smith Latina?
Amanza Smith's ethnicity is not Latina. She is mixed, with a Black and Nigerian father and a White mother.
A look into Amanza Smith's net worth
According to Cosmopolitan, Amanza Smith's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $1 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her work as an interior designer and real estate agent.
How does Amanza make money?
Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset makes money through several professional avenues. These include:
Real estate agent
She works as a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group. She earns through commissions from selling luxury homes in Los Angeles.
Interior designer and stager
Amanza attained a degree in interior design from Indiana State University, enabling her to establish a career in staging and decorating homes. She is the founder and CEO of Amanza LLC, an interior design and staging company.
TV personality
Amanza earns additional income as a cast member on Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality show she joined in the second season. She has also appeared on the HGTV home renovation competition show, The Flip Off, as one of the judges.
A look into Amanza Smith's dating history
Amanza Smith has been in multiple relationships with renowned men in the sports and entertainment industry. These include,
1. Ralph Brown
Amanza Smith was married to Ralph Brown, an American former football cornerback. The duo exchanged vows in 2010 and welcomed two kids, Noah and Braker, but they called off their marriage in 2012.
After the divorce, they maintained shared custody, but it was not until 2019 that the former NFL star disappeared with no trace. He later emailed her, claiming he could not care for his kids financially.
This made Amanza gain full custody of their children in October 2021, as per her interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat. She revealed,
He sent me an email, and he said, 'My situation isn't good right now. I can't financially take care of the children. It's not safe for them to be with me. You need to keep them until my situation changes.
2. Taye Diggs
In 2014, Amanza debuted a relationship with popular actor Taye Diggs. During their time together, they blended their family. However, the duo called off their relationship in 2018.
3. JC Chasez
Smith later dated former NSYNC member JC Chasez for three years before ending their relationship in 2022. In 2023, she started dating David LaQua, but it is unclear if they are still together, as she has revealed being in a private relationship.
What is Amanza diagnosed with?
Amanza Smith, from Selling Sunset, was diagnosed with vertebral osteomyelitis, a rare and potentially life-threatening bone infection in her spine. This infection was attacking her lower vertebrae, and she required two surgeries and a lengthy hospital stay to address it.
She opened up about her diagnosis in season 8 of Selling Sunset. Amanza said,
My body went through trauma. I had two major spine surgeries, and I lost too much blood after my second surgery, and my blood pressure dropped, and my heart rate skyrocketed, and I was convulsing.
Who are Amanza Smith's children?
Amanza Smith welcomed her first child, a daughter named Noah Layne Brown (age 15 as of 2025), in 2010, prior to their wedding with Ralph on July 17, 2010. Her son, Braker Davis Brown (age 14 as of 2025), was born in 2011. Both kids have briefly appeared on Selling Sunset over the years.
Trivia
- Smith has a background in modelling and entertainment, including being a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal and working as an NFL cheerleader.
- She is known for being notoriously late, a running joke among her colleagues at The Oppenheim Group.
- Amanza Smith allegedly wears a necklace with the letter R as a remembrance of her children's father, Ralph Brown.
Wrapping up
Amanza Smith's age, 48 as of June 2025, is not just a number; it sets her apart as the oldest Selling Sunset cast member. From her humble Indiana beginnings to the dazzling world of reality shows, Amanza's journey is a testament to resilience and reinvention.
