Who is Davina Potratz? Inside the life of the Selling Sunset star

Full name Davina Potratz Gender Female Date of birth December 29, 1980 Age 44 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Education International School of Hamburg, Pepperdine University Profession Real estate agent, reality TV personality Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Who is Davina Potratz from Selling Sunset?

Davina Potratz is an industrious entrepreneur, model, real estate broker, and reality television personality. She is regarded as one of the most prominent figures in real estate. Sharing her view about her work life and relationship with clients, she told Page Six:

I’m a real estate agent, so I try to dress very professionally, especially when I meet clients. I really want to focus on the work and not me.

Davina Potratz has multiple heritages

The reality television star's father is German. Her mother is also half German and half Native American.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the Selling Sunset cast attended the International School of Hamburg, Germany, between 1983 and 1995. She excelled in sporting activities, including volleyball and athletics.

She furthered her higher education at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, between 1995 and 1999. She earned a degree in Advertising.

Davina Potratz's career in the real estate industry

Potratz's experience spans almost two decades within the real estate sector. Her rise as a top real estate broker began at Azurra, working for Colony Capital from 2005 to 2007.

According to Oppenheim's website, she is an accomplished player in real estate development sales. She joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018 as the Director of New Development and Broker Associate.

In December 2008, Davina completed the sales of the most expensive condominium in downtown Los Angeles at the time. The property went for $9 million.

Throughout her brokerage career, she completed over $500 million in property sales. In 2015, she established The Davina Group, dealing with new development sales and marketing.

What happened to Davina at the Oppenheime Group?

Davina Potratz announced her departure from The Oppenheim Group in 2020, according to E! Online. She joined Douglas Elliman’s Beverly Hills office, where she led new development sales and marketing.

Though some thought it might cause tension between her and her former boss, Jason Oppenheim, that was not the case. According to People, she said:

We all know each other so well. So I think they'll be excited and supportive. It's not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.

Rumours suggest that her return to The Oppenheim Group after completing her project at Douglas Elliman was due to an apology she made about a statement regarding fellow agent Chrishell Stause.

Davina Potratz is a cast member on Selling Sunset TV show

According to her IMDb profile, Davina's debut on Selling Sunset was in the show’s first season. She came across as a courageous and enterprising agent at The Oppenheim Group.

Her presence on the reality show Selling Sunset has diminished since she rejoined The Oppenheim Group.

Why did they get rid of Davina on Selling Sunset?

Davina Potratz’s divorce-fueled feud with fellow agent Chrishell Stause has been identified as the reason behind her reduced appearance on the show.

Her comment about wanting to hear Chrishell’s side of the divorce was perceived as insensitive to her colleague’s situation. She dismissed this.

What happened to Davina's 75 million dollar listing?

She did not sell the property, despite being one of Davina’s most notable listings on Selling Sunset, because she refused to lower the price.

The $75 million property frequently comes up as a topic of discussion on Selling Sunset. Davina’s response when asked about it in a Vulture interview was:

Oh, I cannot reveal that just yet. You’re gonna see more in season five.

Who is Davina Potratz's husband?

The real estate broker has not publicly revealed that she is married. Davina Potratz's dating history is shrouded in mystery. US Magazine reported that she was in a long-term relationship with a man named Alex.

What is Davina Potratz's net worth?

The multitalented reality TV star's net worth is $2 million. This is courtesy of multiple streams of income involving acting, modelling, and real estate deals.

Does Davina Potratz speak German? She is fluent in the German language.

She is fluent in the German language. Who is the richest Selling Sunset cast? Jason Oppenheim and his twin brother Brett are the richest members of the TV show.

Jason Oppenheim and his twin brother Brett are the richest members of the TV show. Is Selling Sunset fake and scripted? There are conflicting opinions about this. While cast members like Jason Oppenheim say it is unscripted, former cast members like Christine Quinn believe it is scripted.

There are conflicting opinions about this. While cast members like Jason Oppenheim say it is unscripted, former cast members like Christine Quinn believe it is scripted. Do the Selling Sunset agents get paid? They are not paid a salary, but they earn from commissions on sales.

Davina Potratz is one of the leading players in America’s real estate industry. Her journey from a modelling career to becoming a prominent real estate agent and reality TV star showcases her versatility and determination.

