Chrishell Stause's net worth: How rich is the Selling Sunset star?

When Chrishell Stause appeared on the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset, she garnered instant fame. And beyond that, her journey from acting to the real estate world testifies to her versatility and business acumen. Though her childhood was inundated with homelessness and poverty, she has attained financial freedom. What is Chrishell Stause's net worth today?

Chrishell Stause at Universal Music Group's GRAMMY After Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage, Steven Simione on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chrishell Stause's lucrative career in the movie industry and her dealings in real estate significantly impacted her net worth. The actress and real estate agent found a way to stay on top of the chosen professions and even managed to run them as a single goal thanks to the Selling Sunset series on Netflix.

Chrishell Stause's profile summary

Full name Terrina Chrishell Stause Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1981 Age 42 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Draffenville, Kentucky, United States of America Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 centimetres) Weight 112 pounds (51 kilograms) Body measurements in inches 33-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Shoe size 8.5 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Ranae Stause (deceased) Father Jeff Stause (deceased) Siblings Shonda (neé Stause) and Sabrina Davidson Marital status Divorced (was married to Justin Hartley between 2017 and 2019) Ex-boyfriends Matthew Morrison and Jason Oppenheim University Murray State University Profession Actress, real estate agent, author Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How much is Chrishell Stause's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Women's Health, and Hello Magazine, Chrishell's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. Her revenue comes from two professions: acting and real estate agency. Below is a breakdown of how she made her millions.

Career in Hollywood

Chrishell graduated from Murray State University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. She then pursued a career in the movie industry and has appeared in several movies and television shows.

Fast facts on Chrishell Stause. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her debut appeared on a show in 2005 when she played Amanda Dillion in the ABC series All My Children. She retained this role until 2011. Terrina has not looked back since then and has taken Hollywood by storm with her features. Below are some of Chrishell Stause's movies and TV shows:

Staged Killer

Another Time

Days of Our Lives

My Little Girl is Gone

Mistresses

Hot and Bothered

Curse of the Crimson Mask

Career in real estate

Since she was a child, Chrishell has wanted to be financially independent, so she decided to venture into another career that would not hinder her from acting. This was how she became a real estate agent and started selling houses.

She has generated huge profits from the commissions she makes from her sales. The actress became wealthy enough to buy a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California, USA. Chrishell Stause's house is said to be worth around $3.3 million.

Brand endorsement deals

In addition to acting and real estate engagements, the actress has leveraged social media to increase her earnings. While it is unclear how much she charges for sponsor deals on her page, content she posted for brands like Laneige, Mermade Hair, and Ipsy has given her a financial raise.

Book royalties

As an author, the reality television star released a memoir in 2022 titled Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work. This, undoubtedly, has remained another source of income for Stause.

In the book, she shares how she started her journey to the peak of her career and how she managed a Dairy Queen before she eventually starred in Selling Sunset. The 208-page memoir has a little over 1,000 reviews online.

Chrishell Stause at the 21st Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center. Photo: John Salangsang/Variety

Source: Getty Images

How much does Chrishell make in a year?

Chrishell Stause's salary comes from acting and selling houses. In 2020, she made about $400,000, the total commission she received for selling $15 million worth of homes.

How much does Chrishell Stause make per episode?

As a newbie in the soap opera scene, Chrishell Stause, before Selling Sunset, was estimated to have earned around $500 per episode. When she landed bigger gigs, her earnings were assumed to be $3,000 per episode.

Information regarding Selling Sunset's salary is not public knowledge. However, speculations around Chrishell's feature on Dancing with the Stars claim she could have earned about $295,000.

Frequently asked questions

Since Chrishell Stause stepped into the limelight, especially after being featured in Selling Sunset, fans' curiosity about her has increased. Below are some questions relating to the star actress and the best answers provided:

Chrishell Stause at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live. Photo: JC Olivera/Variety

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Chrishell Stause and her ex-husband? Stause and her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, parted ways after marrying for two years, and shortly after, each found love in another partner.

How much did Chrishell sell on Selling Sunset ? She sold about $15 million worth of homes in 2020 alone.

? She sold about $15 million worth of homes in 2020 alone. How old is Chrishell Stause? She is 42 years old; she was born on 21 July 1981 in Draffenville, Kentucky, United States of America.

Who is the richest on Selling Sunset? Jason and his brother Brett have the highest net worth.

Chrishell Stause's net worth puts her in the millionaire rank, and she deserves it. She has worked hard for most of her life to achieve financial autonomy. She has successfully breached the gap between the entertainment and real estate sectors, making her life an inspiration to many who desire to follow in her footsteps.

