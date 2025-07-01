A South African content creator filmed unemployed men performing creative tricks with empty crates at traffic lights to earn money, highlighting the country's job crisis

The video shows the incredible resilience of South Africans who find innovative ways to survive despite the country's 32.1% unemployment rate affecting millions

Mzansi viewers were moved by the footage, with over 47,000 reactions as people praised the creativity while calling for better leadership and economic opportunities

One gentleman shared a video showing why he is proud of Mzansi.

Source: Facebook

A South African content creator has captured the heartbreaking reality of unemployment in the country after filming unemployed men performing creative tricks to earn money at traffic lights.

Content creator @adamspiresvlog, who regularly shares vlogs about interesting places and events across South Africa, recorded the scene on 29th June while waiting at an intersection in Johannesburg.

The video went viral with over 47,000 reactions as it showed three gentlemen doing entertaining tricks with empty crates, trying to raise funds for themselves since they have no jobs or income.

The blogger explained:

"This is what happens when you live in a country where there are just no jobs for the people... the resilience in South Africa is next level through all the nonsense that we face. South Africans just have a way of getting through. I love you, South Africa."

The footage doesn't just show the crate performers but also captures different scenes of people standing around, unable to make a normal living like those who are employed. The video highlights others selling small items on roadsides, trying to earn money in whatever way they can.

This creative approach to earning money goes beyond simple begging; it shows people trying to provide entertainment and value for the money they receive from passing motorists who feel moved to help them.

Jozi hustlers are trying to earn some money with creative tricks.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts with love and frustration

The powerful video touched South Africans deeply, sparking emotional responses from viewers:

@rosemaryjames85 gushed:

"Imagine if this creativity and resilience were backed by a working economy for its people. South Africa is a phenomenal nation filled with phenomenal people ❤️🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦"

@meiussssss agreed:

"Me too. I love South Africa😍"

@ndhlovujones wrote:

"I love my country so much, God have mercy on us and show us the way.🇿🇦😍😢"

@capetowntom said:

"Sadly, it just doesn't help anyone or anything. Not to be a downer, but we need new leaders. Out with the cANCer 🔥"

@mariethasenekal noted:

"These guys are excellent. I saw them several times in Centurion. 👌"

@lesedi.vincent added:

"JHB South, home of the true hustlers 🤟🏾"

@potatosaladhomeland shared:

"Love my robot dancers. And my foreign friends love them more."

Government statistics reveal harsh reality

According to the SA government, the country's unemployment crisis affects millions of people, particularly young South Africans. Statistics South Africa reported that the official unemployment rate was 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024, with 8 million people without jobs.

The youth aged 15 to 34 years remain most vulnerable, with an unemployment rate of 45.5%. Many young people struggle to find work because employers often require years of experience, but it's impossible to gain experience without getting a job first.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

Other South Africans creating their own opportunities

