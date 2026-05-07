A TikTok video showed a father and daughter bonding by speaking their home language

A video showed a man of South East Asian descent who lives in South Africa and had a child

Online users share their reactions after seeing that the little girl learned her father's mother tongue from the Middle East

A little girl became the center of attention because of the Middle Eastern language she spoke. The kid became a viral sensation after showing that he was fluent in a Southeast Asian language.

Girl in South Africa speaks Urdu with her father. Image: @laichajatt_133

Source: TikTok

South Africans shared their reactions to the video of the father and daughter posted on 28 April 2026. Many South Africans thought that the little girl and her father were adorable as they shared a sweet exchange.

In a post on TikTok by @laichajatt_133, a little girl was walking with her father, and he was speaking his home language, Urdu. The two shared a cute exchange in a foreign language, and they garnered attention on social media. Watch the video of the father and daughter below:

SA gushes over kid speaking Urdu

Many people thought that the video of the man and his daughter was sweet. The people were raving about the close father-daughter relationship in the video. EBSCO reports that Urdu is spoken by the Muslim populations in India and Pakistan. It's the mother tongue of approximately 100 million people throughout the world. Urdu is influenced by Persian, Turkish, and Arabic. Urdu is also considered a Hindi sister language and was known by a number of different names, including Hindwi, Hindustani, and Rekhta in the 10th century. Read people's comments below:

People raved about the man's bond with his daughter. Image: Maximus Mazar / Pexels

Source: UGC

Zaire Thobela exclaimed:

"Oh this is beautiful 🥰"

GORGEOUS BABES"👑😘 gushed over the dad ad child:

"Love this 🥰"

DNT Dims added:

"You are the best father chi papa."

Tiego Petra 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 gushed:

"Present ,loving father 💕 I keep coming here and loving what I see 💘"

Nthokozo was in love with the small family:

"Wow beautiful family you are doing a good job my brother god bless you 🙏"

CallItWhatItIs exclaimed over the adorable pair:

"So cute, bathong."

syabonga was in awe of the kid:

"🥰🥰 Waze wamuhle girl omncane Baba bye bye zokhuliswa babomncane (The little girl is so pretty)."

•UNFORGETTWBLE• added:

"I love youu too phopho ki jaan😘"

PEARL cheered:

"Lets compliment the present, daddy."

Slindile Lerato

"Yaze yah happy ingane eduze Kwa papa wayo 🥰 (A child becomes happy when they are near their father.)"

Mala B added:

"She is so cute. Love to hear her say, Papa."

DNT Dims gushed:

"You are the best father chi papa."

Other briefing new stories about languages

Online users were amused by a video of a Chinese man who showed that he could speak fluent isiZulu.

People raved about a security guard who showed people that he is fluent in isizulu as a non-native speaker.

A man who spoke isiZulu with confidence left many people impressed after he exchanged hilarious banter.

Online users were raving about a school kid who spoke fluent isiZulu.

Source: Briefly News