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South African Girl in TikTok Video Speak Urdu with Her Dad
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South African Girl in TikTok Video Speak Urdu with Her Dad

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showed a father and daughter bonding by speaking their home language
  • A video showed a man of South East Asian descent who lives in South Africa and had a child
  • Online users share their reactions after seeing that the little girl learned her father's mother tongue from the Middle East

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A little girl became the center of attention because of the Middle Eastern language she spoke. The kid became a viral sensation after showing that he was fluent in a Southeast Asian language.

Girl speaks Urdu with her father
Girl in South Africa speaks Urdu with her father. Image: @laichajatt_133
Source: TikTok

South Africans shared their reactions to the video of the father and daughter posted on 28 April 2026. Many South Africans thought that the little girl and her father were adorable as they shared a sweet exchange.

In a post on TikTok by @laichajatt_133, a little girl was walking with her father, and he was speaking his home language, Urdu. The two shared a cute exchange in a foreign language, and they garnered attention on social media. Watch the video of the father and daughter below:

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SA gushes over kid speaking Urdu

Many people thought that the video of the man and his daughter was sweet. The people were raving about the close father-daughter relationship in the video. EBSCO reports that Urdu is spoken by the Muslim populations in India and Pakistan. It's the mother tongue of approximately 100 million people throughout the world. Urdu is influenced by Persian, Turkish, and Arabic. Urdu is also considered a Hindi sister language and was known by a number of different names, including Hindwi, Hindustani, and Rekhta in the 10th century. Read people's comments below:

People were moved by the man's bond with his daughter
People raved about the man's bond with his daughter. Image: Maximus Mazar / Pexels
Source: UGC

Zaire Thobela exclaimed:

"Oh this is beautiful 🥰"

GORGEOUS BABES"👑😘 gushed over the dad ad child:

"Love this 🥰"

DNT Dims added:

"You are the best father chi papa."

Tiego Petra 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 gushed:

"Present ,loving father 💕 I keep coming here and loving what I see 💘"

Nthokozo was in love with the small family:

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"Wow beautiful family you are doing a good job my brother god bless you 🙏"

CallItWhatItIs exclaimed over the adorable pair:

"So cute, bathong."

syabonga was in awe of the kid:

"🥰🥰 Waze wamuhle girl omncane Baba bye bye zokhuliswa babomncane (The little girl is so pretty)."

•UNFORGETTWBLE• added:

"I love youu too phopho ki jaan😘"

PEARL cheered:

"Lets compliment the present, daddy."

Slindile Lerato

"Yaze yah happy ingane eduze Kwa papa wayo 🥰 (A child becomes happy when they are near their father.)"

Mala B added:

"She is so cute. Love to hear her say, Papa."

DNT Dims gushed:

"You are the best father chi papa."

Other briefing new stories about languages

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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