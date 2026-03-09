A white schoolboy was handed a carton of Mageu on a rugby sideline, took one sip, and came out speaking fluent Zulu like it was his first language

The clip had been gone for over six years before it resurfaced in March 2026 and pulled in thousands of views almost immediately

Mageu has been fuelling South Africans for generations, packed with vitamins and minerals that give the body real, sustained energy when it matters most

A white high school learner was filmed switching from English to fluent Zulu after drinking Mageu on the sidelines of a school rugby match, and the clip has broken South African social media wide open, again.

The footage was originally recorded over six years ago at Parktown Boys’ High School. It resurfaced on 2 March 2026 when TikTok user @oghost6 reposted it to the platform. In the video, the learner is among a group of black classmates when he is handed a carton of Mageu. Seconds after drinking it, he was possessed by the spirit of the township. He switched languages and delivered a full declaration in Zulu that he is ready to take the field and outperform every player already on it.

What Mageu Actually Is

The drink’s commercial production dates back to the 1960s, when the CSIR developed the fermentation process specifically to sustain mineworkers through gruelling underground shifts. It was built for people with serious physical demands. Across Southern Africa, Mageu has historically been consumed by different tribes not only as a drink but as a cultural staple and energy source passed through generations.

Nutritionally, it remains one of the most energy-dense drinks in the South African market. The repost by @oghost6 gathered over 130,000 likes at the time of this report.

Mzansi reacts to the viral moment

Comments flooded in from across Mzansi. Some viewers said it was their first time seeing it. Others said they had seen it years ago and watched it again with the same reaction. The consensus in the comment section was unanimous that Mageu deserved the credit.

@simsciti rsa commented:

“From an Afrikaans accent to a kasi township accent! Eh!🤔”

@TeEkay18 said:

“Don't let him try Mqombhothi.🤣”

@Amorique wrote:

“How did this not make it as an official advert. 🤣”

@vidaboa noted:

“Sometimes brands don't take us seriously. He just advertised Mageu.”

@BABE YA BUNAH🫀✨️👑 commented:

“This should be used as an advert for Mageu. 🤣🙌”

