Moghelingz walked the red carpet in a beaded pinstripe suit that fused South African craftsmanship with the iconic style of the Shelby family

The Birmingham premiere drew hundreds of fans and a-list stars, but a young South African creator managed to become part of the conversation

Designer Sihle Masango made his international red carpet debut that night, with South African fashion getting a spotlight on a massive global stage

Banele Ndaba from Standerton in Mpumalanga just walked the same red carpet as Cillian Murphy and many people across Mzansi are trying to let it sink in.

moghelingz enjoying himself at the Peaky Blinders premiere in the United Kingdom. Images: @moghelingz

Source: TikTok

South African content creator known online as Moghelingz, was invited by Netflix to attend the world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. The event took place on 2 March 2026 at Birmingham’s Centenary Square in the United Kingdom. The 25-year-old from Standerton, Mpumalanga, arrived dressed in a custom suit by South African designer Sihle Masango.

Moghelingz’s red carpet look at the Peaky Blinders premiere

The outfit was something else entirely. Masango designed a pinstripe suit that nodded directly to the Shelby clan’s iconic 1920s gangster aesthetic, but added an African twist. Traditional beadwork patterns ran along the suit, fusing local heritage with international style.

Ndaba finished the look with polished leather brogues and a toothpick. Fans across various social media platforms called it a masterclass in African red carpet fashion, as the images spread fast. The moment also marked designer Masango’s international red carpet debut.

Not long ago, Ndaba grew a following of over 3 million people on TikTok. In 2022, he won the Clout Africa Awards Content Creator of the Year award. His relationship with Netflix grew from there.

On 5 March 2026, Ndaba posted a video on TikTok ahead of his first glim bot. He gave his followers a glimpse into what was unfolding behind the scenes of the premiere week.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Moghelingz at the Peaky Blinders premiere

Back home, South Africans took to the comment section of his post with pride. Some said they had goosebumps seeing one of their own on that stage.

@hi commented:

“Big ups to your PR Management. They knew what they were doing when they decided to rebrand you. Upwards you go!🤞🏾”

@Rai said:

“Do you know that it couldn’t have been anyone else? It had to be you.”

@Maobsessionsglow wrote:

“We are proud of you.🥰”

@The Wine_a_be 🍷 noted:

“When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.” Shine .✨ 🤩🔥”

@vee_damari said:

“Yoh!😭🔥This feels like watching your childhood friend make it in life. 🔥🙌🏾”

@Bongi Bee Shabalala highlighted:

“I think you’re supposed to be in the movie itself.😭🙌🏽😩🔥”

Moghelingz posing for a video skit taken at the premiere. Image: @moghelingz

Source: TikTok

More articles about TikTok stars

Briefly News previously reported that TikTok star, Bryce Hall's net worth is estimated at $2 million in 2026, as he reaches the millionaire milestone at age 20.

previously reported that TikTok star, Bryce Hall's net worth is estimated at $2 million in 2026, as he reaches the millionaire milestone at age 20. Senegalese-born content creator Khaby Lame entered a massive commercial partnership valued at approximately $900 million.

Influencer couple Gogo and Mo recently had Mzansi gushing over their love after Mo asked Gogo to be his Valentine in a sweet video that had the internet gushing.

Source: Briefly News