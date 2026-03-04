Bryce Hall's net worth in 2026: How rich is the TikTok star?

Bryce Hall's net worth is estimated at $2 million in 2026. He reached the millionaire milestone at age 20 and has jokingly attributed his early financial success to "doing the Renegade a lot and hip thrusting" on social media. In a September 2020 interview with People, Hall shared the biggest lesson he has learned about money, saying:

I always thought money was an object, so I wasted it even before I had it. However, over time, I have learned the importance of saving money. Do not spend it all!

Bryce Hall (L). The TikToker's car (R). Photo: @brycehall (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

At 14, Bryce received his first significant paycheck of $2,500 from livestreaming.

from livestreaming. Despite his early success on social media, in 2018, Hall had only $4,000 to his name due to poor management and massive tax bills.

due to poor management and massive tax bills. In 2025, Bryce revealed that his highest-earning single video brought in $65,000 .

. He co-founded the Capital University podcast to teach his audience how to "not just get wealthy, but stay wealthy".

Bryce Hall's profile summary

Full name Bryce Michael Hall Date of birth 14 August 1999 Age 26 years old (As of February 2026) Birthplace Ellicott City, Maryland, USA Nationality American Religion Mixed Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Mikaela Lafuente Profession Social media personality, boxer Years active 2014-present Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube X (Twitter)

A look at Bryce Hall's net worth: How rich is he?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryce has an estimated net worth of $2 million. However, in 2021, he claimed he was worth more than $10 million in response to a hate comment on X (Twitter) that read:

Bryce Hall, I can confidently say that you have never met or exceeded my expectations.

Hall replied:

Are your expectations greater than being a 21-year-old worth over $10 million?

YouTuber Bryce Hall backstage at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2021. Photo: Cliff Hawkins (modified by author)

Source: Original

He originally launched his social media career to build his mom a house

Bryce started live streaming on YouNow at 15 to make friends after being bullied. In a 2023 exclusive chat with Forbes, the internet sensation narrated his mother's reaction after he received his first check.

Although my mom was initially sceptical about me pursuing a social media career, she was all in after realising I was getting paid well for streaming on a random website.

In late 2014, Hall started getting traction on Musical.ly (now TikTok) and Vine. He had over 30,000 followers on the latter platform by the time it was being shut down in 2016. Bryce launched his YouTube channel in 2015 and relocated from Maryland to Los Angeles about three years later to pursue his career.

Taking over TikTok with the Sway Boys

In January 2020, Bryce and five other internet sensations, including Josh Richards, moved into the Sway House, a content house owned by TalentX Entertainment. There, they made viral TikTok content until the group was disbanded in February 2021. Speaking with Forbes, Hall shared details about his tenure with the collective, stating:

We had a sponsor paying for the house because we were not making any money. However, later Josh and I learned how to monetise our content and began making big bucks off social media.

Internet personality Bryce Hall. Photo: @brycehall (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Bryce Hall's business ventures

In his 2020 interview with Forbes, Bryce revealed that his Party Animal University clothing line was his primary source of income, saying:

I am doing $1 million quarterly on merch sales.

Apparel from the brand is still available through third-party retailers such as Etsy and Ubuy. Hall is the co-founder of the energy drink brand Ani Energy alongside Josh Richards and is the owner of the Blackout Energy beverage brand.

Additionally, he is an angel investor and has invested in companies such as Poppi, Stir, AON3D, Humaning and Lendtable. Bryce told the outlet about his savvy investments:

Most creators do not think long-term. It is vital to put your money to good use, as an online career can sometimes be volatile.

Bryce Hall co-hosted a financial podcast

In 2020, Bryce launched the Capital University podcast alongside Anthony Pompliano. He told Forbes about his reason for starting it:

I wanted to show people the business side of me.

Businessman Bryce Hall. Photo: @brycehall (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Although the podcast is no longer active, the duo interviewed some big names in the financial world, including Mark Cuban, Marc Randolph, Kevin Harrington and Tim Draper.

He launched his fighting career at 21

Bryce made his boxing debut on 12 June 2021 in a match against YouTube star Austin McBroom. However, he was defeated via a technical knockout in the third round.

He made his bare-knuckle boxing debut in August 2023 and won the match against professional fighter Gee Perez. In 2025, Hall revealed he is a business partners with professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Bryce owns a penthouse in Dubai and a Ferrari

In April 2022, Hall paid $15,000 for a 3,400-square-foot home in the Las Vegas suburbs, Nevada. He currently lives in a $3 million house he bought in the same area in 2025.

Mika Lafuente and Bryce Hall at the Regency Village Theatre in 2024. Photo: Lila Seeley

Source: Getty Images

Bryce also has a penthouse in Dubai that he has never visited, but will once it is fully renovated in 2027. In 2024, he traded his Porsche and BMW and bought a Ferrari GTC4Lusso for $235,000. Hall previously owned a Tesla Model X and a 1996 Mustang.

Wrapping up

Bryce Hall's $2 million net worth is primarily attributed to his successful social media career and profitable business ventures. Although he started as a full-time content creator, he has diversified his income streams, venturing into boxing, podcasting and cryptocurrency investing.

