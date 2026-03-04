Bryce Hall's net worth in 2026: How rich is the TikTok star?
Bryce Hall's net worth is estimated at $2 million in 2026. He reached the millionaire milestone at age 20 and has jokingly attributed his early financial success to "doing the Renegade a lot and hip thrusting" on social media. In a September 2020 interview with People, Hall shared the biggest lesson he has learned about money, saying:
I always thought money was an object, so I wasted it even before I had it. However, over time, I have learned the importance of saving money. Do not spend it all!
Key takeaways
- At 14, Bryce received his first significant paycheck of $2,500 from livestreaming.
- Despite his early success on social media, in 2018, Hall had only $4,000 to his name due to poor management and massive tax bills.
- In 2025, Bryce revealed that his highest-earning single video brought in $65,000.
- He co-founded the Capital University podcast to teach his audience how to "not just get wealthy, but stay wealthy".
Bryce Hall's profile summary
Full name
Bryce Michael Hall
Date of birth
14 August 1999
Age
26 years old (As of February 2026)
Birthplace
Ellicott City, Maryland, USA
Nationality
American
Religion
Mixed
Marital status
In a relationship
Girlfriend
Mikaela Lafuente
Profession
Social media personality, boxer
Years active
2014-present
Social media
A look at Bryce Hall's net worth: How rich is he?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryce has an estimated net worth of $2 million. However, in 2021, he claimed he was worth more than $10 million in response to a hate comment on X (Twitter) that read:
Bryce Hall, I can confidently say that you have never met or exceeded my expectations.
Hall replied:
Are your expectations greater than being a 21-year-old worth over $10 million?
He originally launched his social media career to build his mom a house
Bryce started live streaming on YouNow at 15 to make friends after being bullied. In a 2023 exclusive chat with Forbes, the internet sensation narrated his mother's reaction after he received his first check.
Although my mom was initially sceptical about me pursuing a social media career, she was all in after realising I was getting paid well for streaming on a random website.
In late 2014, Hall started getting traction on Musical.ly (now TikTok) and Vine. He had over 30,000 followers on the latter platform by the time it was being shut down in 2016. Bryce launched his YouTube channel in 2015 and relocated from Maryland to Los Angeles about three years later to pursue his career.
Taking over TikTok with the Sway Boys
In January 2020, Bryce and five other internet sensations, including Josh Richards, moved into the Sway House, a content house owned by TalentX Entertainment. There, they made viral TikTok content until the group was disbanded in February 2021. Speaking with Forbes, Hall shared details about his tenure with the collective, stating:
We had a sponsor paying for the house because we were not making any money. However, later Josh and I learned how to monetise our content and began making big bucks off social media.
Exploring Bryce Hall's business ventures
In his 2020 interview with Forbes, Bryce revealed that his Party Animal University clothing line was his primary source of income, saying:
I am doing $1 million quarterly on merch sales.
Apparel from the brand is still available through third-party retailers such as Etsy and Ubuy. Hall is the co-founder of the energy drink brand Ani Energy alongside Josh Richards and is the owner of the Blackout Energy beverage brand.
Additionally, he is an angel investor and has invested in companies such as Poppi, Stir, AON3D, Humaning and Lendtable. Bryce told the outlet about his savvy investments:
Most creators do not think long-term. It is vital to put your money to good use, as an online career can sometimes be volatile.
Bryce Hall co-hosted a financial podcast
In 2020, Bryce launched the Capital University podcast alongside Anthony Pompliano. He told Forbes about his reason for starting it:
I wanted to show people the business side of me.
Although the podcast is no longer active, the duo interviewed some big names in the financial world, including Mark Cuban, Marc Randolph, Kevin Harrington and Tim Draper.
He launched his fighting career at 21
Bryce made his boxing debut on 12 June 2021 in a match against YouTube star Austin McBroom. However, he was defeated via a technical knockout in the third round.
He made his bare-knuckle boxing debut in August 2023 and won the match against professional fighter Gee Perez. In 2025, Hall revealed he is a business partners with professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
Bryce owns a penthouse in Dubai and a Ferrari
In April 2022, Hall paid $15,000 for a 3,400-square-foot home in the Las Vegas suburbs, Nevada. He currently lives in a $3 million house he bought in the same area in 2025.
Bryce also has a penthouse in Dubai that he has never visited, but will once it is fully renovated in 2027. In 2024, he traded his Porsche and BMW and bought a Ferrari GTC4Lusso for $235,000. Hall previously owned a Tesla Model X and a 1996 Mustang.
Wrapping up
Bryce Hall's $2 million net worth is primarily attributed to his successful social media career and profitable business ventures. Although he started as a full-time content creator, he has diversified his income streams, venturing into boxing, podcasting and cryptocurrency investing.
