Who is Danielle Collins' boyfriend after her split with Bryan Kipp?

Although the name of Danielle Collins' boyfriend is a mystery, it is stated they began dating exclusively following her breakup with biotech executive Bryan Kipp in late 2024. During a November 2025 appearance on the Nothing Major podcast, she shared several details about her new beau, describing him as someone who "does not know anything about tennis."

He is a 6'5" blue-eyed man who works in finance. In fact, he recently started his own investment firm. Fingers crossed things work out for us in the end.

Danielle Collins at the IGA Stadium in 2025 (L). The tennis player and Bryan Kipp at the Credit One Stadium in 2024 (R).

Source: Getty Images

Professional tennis player Danielle has reached career-high WTA rankings of world No.7 in singles and No. 79 in doubles .

. In late 2025, she made headlines for her brutally honest dating profile, where she expressed her disinterest in "short kings" .

. Collins has expressed interest in someday getting married , having kids, and being a "stay-at-home dog mom."

, having kids, and being a "stay-at-home dog mom." She met Bryan Kipp in July 2023, and they dated for a little over a year before officially splitting in October 2024.

Danielle Collins' profile summary

Full name Danielle Rose Collins Date of birth 13 December 1993 Age 32 years old (As of March 2026) Birthplace St. Petersburg, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Relationship status Dating Profession Professional tennis player Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

The identity of Danielle Collins' boyfriend is unknown

Speaking on the Nothing Major podcast, Danielle revealed she is off the market, saying:

I have been exclusively dating someone. We have gone out about eight or nine times now. Things happened so fast. He is a cool guy. He spends part of the year where I am.

Although Collins expressed her desire for the relationship to work, she remained tight-lipped about the identity of her new partner.

Sportswoman Danielle Collins during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Australia.

Source: Original

Collins previously described herself as an "aspiring traditional wife"

In late 2025, before Danielle's romance with her mystery man began, she shared her dating profile on Instagram Stories. According to the New York Post, it read:

I have already had my boss babe era as a professional sportswoman. Someday, I want to be a trad wife, raise chickens, bake freshly made sourdough, do home projects, and be a stay-at-home mom. This is a no-short-king zone, so do not even think about lying about your height.

She has been vocal about wanting a financially secure partner

After Collins posted her dating profile, she shared a screenshot of a direct message by a potential suitor who asked her if she wanted them to be a "power couple". She replied:

If anyone has the guts to slide into my DMs like this, make sure you attach your most recent bank statement while you are at it.

Later, Danielle shared a screenshot of the financial report the individual had sent, claiming he had nearly $600 million in investments. He also added a cheeky reply, stating:

If you read my texts, that means I have a 0.00001% chance with you.

Danielle Collins during the 2025 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Source: Getty Images

Collins attached a hilarious caption to the screenshot, writing:

Modern love! Okay, I am getting off the internet now.

Danielle was willing to go on reality TV to find love

In an October 2025 interview on The Gay Tennis Podcast, Danielle revealed she was single and ready to mingle, saying:

I would go on a show like The Bachelorette to find my Mr. Right. However, they would have to pay me the big bucks because that is some blockbuster entertainment right there.

While appearing on the Nothing Major podcast, Danielle shared how her sporting career sometimes makes it challenging to maintain a long-term relationship, revealing:

It is not easy to date a professional tennis player because we travel a lot and our lives revolve around our careers. Our partners sacrifice so much in the relationships.

Additionally, she suggested that successful women find it hard to find romantic partners, saying:

Some men are intimidated by accomplished women. However, a successful guy's options in the dating pool are limitless.

Tennis star Danielle Collins during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Source: Getty Images

Collins went on to reveal that she is not an "easy person to handle".

I am not the woman for everyone. I have a big personality and a firecracker sometimes. A lot of guys have seen that on the court.

Danielle met Bryan Kipp at a London coffee shop in 2023. In an April 2024 post-game interview, per Tennis.com, she revealed some of the things that initially drew her to him, stating:

He initially knew nothing about tennis or that I was a professional player. I found that very exciting.

Kipp supported Collins during her title wins at the 2024 Miami Open and Charleston Open. However, the latter announced their split on the Nothing Major podcast in October 2025, but never shared the reason.

FAQs

Danielle contested a major singles final at the 2022 Australian Open. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Danielle Collins?

Collins (32 as of March 2026) was born on 13 December 1993. Her parents are Walter and Cathy Collins. She graduated from Northeast High School, St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2012.

Danielle Collins during the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium in South Carolina.

Source: Getty Images

Are Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff friends?

Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff share a good friendship and professional camaraderie. Their bond strengthened as they represented Team USA together at the United Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. Gauff has described Collins as a "great person".

Wrapping up

Although Danielle Collins' boyfriend's identity remains a mystery, she revealed that they started dating in late 2025. The tennis player has expressed her satisfaction with his height and fascination with his non-tennis background, as she enjoys learning about interests outside her sport.

