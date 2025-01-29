Is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend still Anna Kalinskaya? Inside his love life

Jannik Sinner is an Italian professional tennis player, currently ranked world No. 1 in men's singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). In addition to his successful career, netizens have been curious about his love life, with the big question being: Is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend still Anna Kalinskaya?

Sinner and Kalinskaya do not shy away from supporting each other at tennis tournaments. Photo: @annakalinskaya78, @janniksin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jannik Sinner was a youth champion skier; now, he is the world's No. 1 tennis player. He won his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open and added a second at the US Open the same year. In addition to his successful tennis career, his dating history includes high-profile ladies, as seen below.

Jannik Sinner's profile summary

Full name Jannik Sinner Gender Male Date of birth August 16, 2001 Age 23 years old (as of January 2025) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy Current residence Monte Carlo, Monaco Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 4 in Weight 77 kg (approx) Mother Siglinde Sinner Father Hanspeter Sinner Siblings Mark Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya Profession Professional tennis player Net worth $30 million (approx) Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend?

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend is Anna Kalinskaya, a Russian professional tennis player. She has previously been recognised for her achievements in tennis, including a notable upset over Sloane Stephens at the US Open in 2019.

Jannik and Kalinskaya's relationship became public in May 2024, and they have been seen supporting each other at various tennis events, including Wimbledon and the US Open. Sinner confirmed their romance during a press conference, stating that they prefer to keep their personal lives private while acknowledging their connection. He said,

Yes, I’m with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won’t say more.

Jannik Sinner at the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Photo by Marco Luzzani

Source: Original

Is Kalinskaya in a relationship?

Anna Kalinskaya is in a relationship with Jannik Sinner, a prominent Italian tennis player. However, there have been rumours that the duo had taken a break in late 2024 following Sinner's controversial comment where he claimed having a girlfriend has not changed him. He said,

I don’t think anything has changed. Having a girlfriend is something that makes you feel good or makes you feel bad. I want it to be something that feels very natural, that comes into my life normally.

However, it is reported that in December, Sinner discreetly flew to Miami to celebrate Anna's 26th birthday. He also liked Anna's birthday post, which confirmed a potential reunion.

Additionally, Anna recently refused to discuss details about her relationship with Sinner when she was featured as the cover star of Harper's Bazaar Australia's January Issue, which further sparked their breakup rumours. She allegedly requested not to be interviewed about her relationship with Jannik. An excerpt from the magazine read,

In the middle of 2024, she began dating year-end world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. At time of writing, the status of that relationship was unclear. Crystal clear, on the other hand, was the pre-interview instruction to Bazaar not to raise the topic.

Sinner confirmed his relationship with Kalinskaya during the French Open in May 2024. Photo: @annakalinskaya78, @janniksin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Jannik Sinner's wife?

Jannik Sinner is not married. He is in a relationship with Anna Kalinskaya. There were rumours about a possible engagement, but during a press conference, Sinner publicly denied these claims, saying they were false news. He said,

It was new also for me, to be honest! No, I didn't ask, and nothing, nothing happened, I just read the details a little bit that it happened after US Open, but it's all false, false news.

Anna Kalinskaya, on the other hand, addressed the engagement rumours via a since-deleted social media post. She wrote,

To clarify things about fake rumors, this is not true,

Anna Kalinskaya at player's party ahead of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

What does Anna Kalinskaya do for a living?

Sinner's girlfriend is a professional tennis player from Russia. She began her professional career in 2015 and has continued to rise in the WTA rankings, establishing herself as a prominent figure in women's tennis.

Kalinskaya reached a career-high singles ranking of number 11 worldwide on October 28, 2024. She has won multiple titles, including three WTA doubles titles and various ITF titles performances in major tournaments, including reaching the quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Open.

Where is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend now?

Anna Kalinskaya is currently in Melbourne, Australia, competing in the Australian Open. She is scheduled to play against Kimberly Birrell in the tournament's first round on January 23, 2025.

Anna Kalinskaya during the ladies single match against Victoria Azarenka during day six of the Berlin Ladies Open in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Inaki Esnaola

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya have become a celebrity couple in the tennis community since they started dating in May 2024. Below are some trivia facts about the tennis champions:

Anna Nikolayevna Kalinskaya (age 26 years old as of 2025) was born in Moscow, Russia, on December 2, 1998.

Jannik Sinner (age 23 years as of 2025) was born in San Candido, Italy, on August 16, 2001.

Sinner was an accomplished skier before focusing on tennis. He competed in the Dolomite Mountains, where he once raced against Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn.

In 2024, Jannik achieved an impressive record of 70 wins in a single season, becoming the first player since Andy Murray in 2016.

Anna Kalinskaya's ex-boyfriend is Nick Kyrgios, an Australian tennis player. They were together from 2019 to 2020.

Jannik was previously in a relationship with Maria Braccini, a top model from Italy, from 2020 to 2024.

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, captured the hearts of tennis fans worldwide with her outstanding performance on the court and her relationship with the world's No. 1 tennis player. The beloved tennis power couple is often seen cheering each other on during matches and remains integral to each other's lives.

