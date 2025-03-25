Stephanie Sarkisian: Meet Steve Sarkisian’s first wife and mother of his kids

Details about Steve Sarkisian's first wife, Stephanie Sarkisian, have been among the hot topics months after he announced a possible divorce with his second wife, Loreal Smith. The Texas Longhorns coach was previously married to Stephanie for nearly two decades, from 1997 until 2015.

Steve Sarkisian and his first wife, Stephanie, were married since 1997 and divorced in 2015. Photo by Stephen Dunn, Todd Kirkland

Key takeaways

Stephanie Sarkisian and Steve divorced after being married for nearly two decades .

divorced after being . Steve's first wife is of mixed Japanese and American ethnicity , with her father having Japanese roots.

, with her father having Japanese roots. Following her divorce from the American football coach, she forged a private life away from public scrutiny.

Stephanie Sarkisian's profile summary

Full name Stephanie Yamamoto Sarkisian Gender Female Date of birth March 8, 1974 Age 51 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Japan Nationality Japanese-American Ethnicity Asian Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Steve Sarkisian Children Ashley, Brady, and Taylor Education West High School Profession Teacher Net worth $1.5 million

Stephanie Sarkisian's age and ethnicity

Stephanie Sarkisian (aged 51 years old as of March 2025) was born on March 8, 1974. The former celebrity wife belongs to an Asian ethnicity with Japanese roots. She was born in Japan, but her family relocated to the United States when she was young.

Steve Sarkisian holding daughter Taylor, son Brady, and wife Stephanie on the field after winning the game vs Fresno State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photo by John W. McDonough

Is Stephanie Sarkisian married?

Stephanie Sarkisian is not married. Following her divorce from Steve Sarkisian in 2016, she remained single, probably focusing on her career and raising her children.

Where are Stephanie Sarkisian's children?

Stephanie's kids, Ashley, Brady, and Taylor, have forged their respective paths in life. Ashley graduated with a bachelor's degree in International Relations from New York University.

Brady is a three-star football player. He committed to the University of Texas in 2023 to study Sociology. Not much is known about Taylor Sarkisian, who is often called Papa Steve's baby girl.

Steve Sarkisian holding daughter Taylor, son Brady, wife Stephanie and daughter Ashley after winning game vs Notre Dame at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photo by Robert Beck

Who was Steve Sarkisian's first wife?

Steve Sarkisian's first wife is Stephanie Sarkisian. Their paths crossed in the early nineties when they began dating in high school. In 1997, after graduating, the duo exchanged their nuptials.

However, on April 20, 2015, Brady Sarkisian's mother filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the divorce.

Days after the divorce filing, the former couple released a joint statement. They said,

It is our desire to protect the privacy of our children and each other. Our goal is to raise our children in a joint, cooperative style as caring and loving parents.

Steve Sarkisian (R) and wife Stephanie Sarkisian at FOX Sports/PAC-10 Conference Hollywood premiere night at 20th Century FOX Studios on July 29, 2010. Photo by David Livingston

What does Steve Sarkisian's wife do?

Steve married Loreal Smith on June 29, 2020. She is a multifaceted professional specialising in fashion styling and is known for her striking fashion sense and for styling high-profile individuals. Before transitioning to the fashion world, Loreal was into sports.

Smith played softball and ran track throughout her school life. She also worked as the track and field assistant coach at the University of Southern California. Additionally, Loreal is a philanthropist and the founder of the XOLO Foundation, which focuses on supporting women.

Is Steve Sarkisian back with his wife?

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian seem to have reconciled after announcing their decision to divorce in July 2024. They have shown signs of reconciliation, with Loreal attending games and supporting Steve throughout the 2024 football season.

Steve has also been seen wearing his wedding ring again, indicating reconciliation. However, their relationship status remains ambiguous, as in their joint statement on July 26, 2024, they said they would remain friends while focusing on their careers. It read,

We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together. Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally.

Steve Sarkisian and ex-wife Loreal Sarkisian. They married in 2020. Photo by Tim Warner, Gilbert Carrasquillo

Trivia

After graduating college, Stephanie's former husband played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1997 to 1999.

Following their divorce, Steve went ahead and married Loreal Smith in 2020.

Steve Sarkisian and Stephanie's divorce was finalised in 2016.

Stephanie is reportedly a teacher by profession.

Stephanie Sarkisian, the former wife of renowned football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a woman of quiet strength and resilience. Despite being in the shadow of her ex-husband's high-profile career, Stephanie has carved out her path as a dedicated educator and devoted mother.

