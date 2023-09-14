Steve Sarkisian's bio and life story: Is he related to Cher?

Steve Sarkisian is synonymous with iconic NFL coaches, finding himself amid his most highly-anticipated season yet in 2023. Many have praised his coaching skills, and his career shows no signs of slowing down. Keep reading for more on the highly-praised coach's private and professional life.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looked on against the Washington Huskies during the Valero Alamo Bowl football game on 29 December 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Adam Davis

The special teams coordinator at Texas Longhorns, Jeff Banks, has said that Steve is the best offensive coordinator he has come across. About his immense skill, Jeff said: 'His vision to have a feel for the defensive play caller, what he is in, what he is doing and where he is headed with the plays and the design of the plays, is unbelievable.'

Profile summary and bio

Full name Stephen Sarkisian Nickname 'Seven Win Steve' Date of birth 8 March 1974 Age 49 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Torrance, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Catholic Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Loreal Smith (2020) Formerly married to Stephanie Sarkisian (1997 to 2016) Ethnicity Armenian and Irish ancestry Gender Male Weight 93 kg Height 188 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Seb Sarkisian and Sally Sarkisian Children Brady Sarkisian, Ashley Sarkisian, and Taylor Sarkisian Profession Former football player and current head coach Education West High School, El Camino College, and Brigham Young University Native language English Net worth $5 million Social media profiles Instagram (X) Twitter

The talented NFL coach's career began in college, where he played as a quarterback at Brigham Young University (BYU). His professional career took off when he joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, where he was there for three seasons between 1997 and 1999.

Steve Sarkisian’s age

The famous coach was born on 8 March 1974 and is 49 years old in 2023. Still in his prime, Steve has a promising career ahead all these years later.

Steve Sarkisian’s nationality

The coach is a born and bred-American with Armenian and Irish ancestry. Sarkisian is a Western Armenian name.

Steve Sarkisian’s wife

Steve has been married twice. His first marriage was to Stephanie Sarkisian between 1997 and 2016. Not much is known about when their relationship began, but it has been reported that it started during college.

Steve Sarkisian’s current wife is Loreal Sarkisian (née Smith), a wardrobe stylist and philanthropist. The couple wed in 2020.

The Texas Longhorns coach arrived at the stadium before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on 10 September 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

How old is Steve Sarkisian’s wife?

Loreal Sarkisian was born on 30 September 1985. This makes her 37 at the time of writing and 38 on 30 September 2023. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Is Steve Sarkisian related to Cher?

Singer Cher's full name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, leaving many to wonder whether she is a part of Steve Sarkisian’s family. Despite sharing a surname, the two are unrelated.

What is Steve Sarkisian's record as a coach?

According to BetMGM, Steve is 59-47 overall, with a conference record of 40-35 in conference play combined at all his stops.

Steve Sarkisian’s past teams include Washington Huskies football, where he was head coach between 2009 and 2013. He went on to be the head coach of USC Trojans football for a short period and is now the head coach of the Texas Longhorns since 2021.

How long did Steve Sarkisian coach at USC?

The beloved sports figure was at USC Trojans football from 2013 to 2015. This marked around two years of his professional career there, which saw him leave under unfortunate circumstances, with Steve seeking professional help for alcohol misuse.

Is Steve Sarkisian leaving UT?

Some fans wonder whether Steve Sarkisian is leaving UT following his history with other teams. As of 2023, no information suggests the coach plans to leave the group.

Steve Sarkisian’s net worth

According to Saturday Down South, Steve Sarkisian’s salary at Texas Longhorns began with a starting salary of $5.2 million for 2021, seeing an annual increase of $200,000 after that. The coach's net worth is most widely reported to be $5 million.

Steve reacted in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on 16 October 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Source: Getty Images

Steve Sarkisian’s profiles

The coach is on Instagram with 44.8K followers as of 14 September 2023. Steve Sarkisian’s Twitter page is @CoachSark, with 135.9K followers on the platform.

Steve Sarkisian has had his fair share of personal and private triumphs and hardships. Luckily, he is thriving personally and professionally as of 2023.

