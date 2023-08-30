Neymar is one of the most recognisable figures in football in recent years, gathering a massive fanbase through his impressive playmaking skills and incredible talent. Despite being such a famous figure, little about his romantic life is known. There is speculation that he is married to Bruna Biancardi. Is Bruna Neymar's wife or girlfriend? You can find out more about Bruna's life here.

Bruna Biancardi attended the ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 20 May 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Neymar and Bruna were first linked in 2020 during a New Year's Eve party. The couple seemed to be going strong since then until rumours of infidelity began to plague them in 2023. .

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bruna Biancardi Date of birth 15 April 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Sao Paulo, Brazil Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality Brazilian Marital status Single Ethnicity Brazilian Gender Female Height Between 165 cm and 170 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings One sister (Bianca Biancardi) Profession Model and social media influencer Education Anhembi Morumbi University Native language Fluent in Portuguese and English Net worth $1.8 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram TikTok (unverified)

Although the couple seemed happy, news broke in June 2023 that Neymar cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with a social media figure named Fernanda Campos. Neymar acknowledged the scandal and issued a public apology to his partner, seemingly confirming the cheating allegations.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

Neymar is one of the most beloved and recognisable footballers in recent years, with his talent for the beautiful game being clear from a young age. The sports star debuted professionally in 2003 when he played for the youth club Portuguesa Santista in São Vicente. Since then, his career has taken off, and he is one of the most highly-praised footballers today.

Neymar’s age

The star athlete was born on 5 February 1992. Neymar is 31 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Neymar's wife called?

So, is Neymar Married to Bruna? Neymar is not married to the model at the time of writing. But, the couple is engaged, and they announced their engagement in January 2022, which was also the first time Neymar and Bruna officially acknowledged their relationship.

What happened to Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi?

Although the couple were last reported to be happily engaged, they were said to have briefly split sometime in 2022. It is still being determined how long they have not been together, but they were confirmed to be back on as they announced they were expecting a child together in 2023.

There are rumours that Neymar is now in a relationship with Jessica Turini following cheating allegations. But this remains unfounded.

Why did Neymar go to his ex-girlfriend's wedding?

There have been online rumours that Neymar attended his former partner Bruna Marquezine's wedding because he 'promised to be there for the happiest day of her life.' However, this does not seem to be the case, and it is reported that his former partner was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding that Neymar also attended.

Neymar’s children

The football player has a son from a former relationship named Davi Lucca. Neymar’s son, whom he shares with Brazilian social media personality Carolina Dantas, was born on 24 August 2011 and is 12 years old in 2023.

Bruna Biancardi

Bruna is easily recognisable as Neymar's other half and the mother of one of his children, but she has gained success in her own right. Modelling for some of the world's top fashion brands, Bruna has already established herself as a talented model with a bright future ahead of her.

Bruna Biancardi’s age

The model was born on 15 April 1994 and is 29 years old at the time of writing. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Bruna has been linked to Neymar since 2020. Photo: @Brunabiancardi on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Bruna Biancardi do?

Bruna's striking features assisted her with breaking into the modelling industry and becoming a beloved social media influencer. The model has already worked with major brands, including Balmain, Louis Vuitton, and Off-White.

Bruna Biancardi’s children

In April 2023, Bruna and Neymar announced they were expecting their first child together. This will be the model's first child, and Neymar already has a child with a former partner.

The couple shared a photo of them kissing while holding Bruna's baby bump and captioned the image saying: 'We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier.'

Two months after announcing they were expecting a child, the couple held a gender reveal party and found out they had a daughter on the way.

The model has remained mum on the current state of her relationship with the football star. Photo: @Brunabiancardi on Instagram (modified by author)

Bruna Biancardi’s net worth

Bruna's successful career as a model and public figure has given her a value that reaches over a million dollars. Although not confirmed by an authority source, her net worth is most widely reported as $1.8 million.

Bruna Biancardi’s profiles

Neymar’s girlfriend’s Instagram page is under @brunabiancardi, with 7.2 million followers. It is also believed she has a TikTok page under @brubiancardi with 3020 followers, but this remains to be verified.

Bruna Biancardi has been keeping a low profile since news broke of Neymar's infidelity, and she has not publicly responded to his public apology on social media. But she seems to be thriving and taking the news in her stride.

