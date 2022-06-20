Many celebrities have emerged from the world of sport, especially football. Although there are a plethora of talented footballers, there are some standout stars in the beautiful game, and Lionel Messi is one of them. His name frequents the top spots of 'best footballer' lists, but he is also well-loved thanks to his humble nature. Another thing that draws attention to the star is his smaller stature. So, how tall is Messi? Here, we discuss his height and other facts about him.

The football star of Argentina went up against Soomets Markus of Estonia during the international friendly match in June 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Messi’s weight and height have long been hot topics surrounding the star since his small stature makes him stand out from other players on the field. However, his height has never impacted his play, and the athlete is skilled and fast. So, what else do we know about him?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lionel Andrés Messi Nickname 'Leo', 'La Pulga' Date of birth 24 June 1987 Age 34 years old Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Rosario, Argentina Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Catholic Current residence Castelldefels, Barcelona, Spain Current nationality Argentinean Marital status Married to Antonela Roccuzzo Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 67 kg Height 169 cm Hair colour Medium brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jorge Messi and Celia María Cuccittini Siblings Matias Messi, Rodrigo Messi and Maria Sol Messi Profession Football player Education Escuela Primaria N° 66 "Gral. Las Heras" Native language Spanish

Lionel Messi’s biography shows that he has lived a relatively 'normal' life since his childhood up until his fast rise to stardom, choosing to stay out of the limelight instead of basking in it. Here is everything we could find out about the star.

Messi’s real height

Despite people asking: 'Is Messi shorter than 5 7?' (which would make him 170.18 cm), he is shorter, at just 169 cm.

The star athlete posed with his family after receiving the 2018-19 Season European Golden Shoe award.

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi’s wife

As mentioned earlier, he is married to Antonela Roccuzzo, his childhood sweetheart. The pair met when he was just nine years old, and she was eight years old. Their relationship only grew stronger with time, with them eventually tieing the knot in 2017 in his hometown of Rosario. So, how tall is Messi’s wife, you may ask? Standing at 157 cm, she is slightly shorter than her husband.

Lionel Messi’s children

The happily married couple shares three sons, Mateo Messi Roccuzzo, Ciro Messi Roccuzzo, and Thiago Messi Roccuzzo.

Messi's father and mother's names

As stated in the biography, his parents' names are Jorge Messi and Celia María Cuccittini. Messi’s parent's heights are undisclosed but judging by Lionel's stature; we can safely assume that his parents are of a similar build to him.

Cristiano Ronaldo was challenged by the pint-sized star during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between FC Barcelona and Juventus in 2020.

Source: Getty Images

Who is number one, Messi or Ronaldo?

If you have been wondering what made Messi so famous, his unrivalled talent and practical strategic approach to playing have placed him centre-stage, with various awards and accolades. Compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, another football icon, he comes out on top, winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or a record-breaking seven times, followed by Ronaldo with five wins.

Can Messi speak English?

The football star could only speak his native tongue of Spanish for most of his life until recently. However, he recently disclosed to reporters that he has been learning English for the past two years.

What is Messi's religion?

The star athlete follows the Catholic religion and is said to raise his children with the same teachings and practices.

The Argentinan football star was at the top of his game during an international friendly match between Argentina and Estonia in June 2022.

Source: Getty Images

What was Messi's height at 17?

Is Messi short, considering his height? If we look at his height throughout the years, it is clear that he was likely never going to grow beyond the average height for a male. This is because he was diagnosed with growth hormone disorder at a young age, which he was subsequently treated for. As a result, at 17 years old, he was 169 cm, and Messi's height at 19 was the same, making him the same height he is now. Some have also been wondering, how high can Messi jump? According to reports, as high as 41.1 inches, an impressive fete for any athlete, especially one of his size.

In summary, the question of 'how tall is Messi' can be easily summed up as him being of average height for a male but shorter than many of his fellow football players. However, his height has never gotten in the way of his immense talent and impressive football skills.

