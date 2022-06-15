Most of us are familiar with who Timothee Chalamet is. He is an outstanding actor and has played in films such as Call By His Name and Beautiful boy. However, people do not know that his father, Marc, is also a renowned personality. Unlike his wife and children, he has never worked in the film industry. Here is a chance to find out who Marc Chalamet is.

Marc Chalamet's job is a position in UNICEF which is quite different from the career that all his other family members pursue. However, he has achieved success and has always believed in his children. Likewise, this has helped them achieve the best and just like him, his wife and children have a success story.

Marc Chalamet biography

Full name Marc Chalamet Gender Male Nationality French American Ethnicity White Profession Celebrity/ father/ writer Marital Status Married Spouse Nicole Flender Children Pauline and Timothee Net worth Not Known

Who is Timothee Chalamet's father?

As earlier mentioned, Timothee's father is known as Marc. However, he is mainly known as the father of Hollywood actors Timothee and his sister Pauline. He was born in 1953 in Nimes, France. It is believed that he is of a protestant Christian background.

Is Marc Chalamet French?

He is French and enjoys spending a lot of time with his son in his hometown Le Chambon-Sur-Lignon, France. He is an American and French citizen and completed his studies at Institut d'Etudes politiques de Lyon and passed with a degree in 1976.

What does Marc Chalamet do for a living?

Currently, he works for the United Nations as an editor. His career has been far off from what his kids did. From 1987 to 2001, he worked as a journalist for Le Parisien before moving to UNICEF as an editor from 2000 until 2016.

Marc Chalamet's wife

This editor is married to his wife named Nicole Flender. Their union was blessed with two children. Pauline was born in 1992, and Timothee was born in 1995.

Nicole is an actress who has been in several movies such as Homeland and Interstellar. Besides her acting career, she is also a real estate broker, and she is of Jewish descent.

It goes without saying that both of his children are incredibly successful, talented young actors. But unfortunately, he has only made public appearances with his family at award shows and events. Mostly he shows up with Timothee.

Marc Chalamet has not acted in any movies, but the rest of his family has appeared in a couple of movies. In addition, his celebrity son Timothee has been in several movies. Marc Chalamet's net worth is unknown despite his son Timothee amassing a fortune from his acting and allegedly being worth more than $10 million.

Where is Marc Chalamet from?

He was born in France and has worked as an editor for UNICEF. Timothee speaks fluent french, which has been chiefly achieved from spending a lot of summers with his father in the French town of Le Chambon-Sur-Lignon.

Is Marc Chalamet and Nicole Flender married?

The pair married and were blessed with two children. Nicole Flender is known for her role in In the Heat of Passion in 1992. Their son Timothee has become extremely famous and wealthy.

Is Timothee Chalamet rich?

According to reports, Timothee's net worth is $10 million as of 2022. He was born on December 27, 1995, in New York City and has amassed this wealth at only 26 years of age.

Marc Chalamet's ethnicity

He is an editor for the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the former New York correspondent for Le Parisien. He is from France and is from a Christian background.

Marc Chalamet's height

His exact height is unknown, but his son stands at 5 feet 11 inches, and Marc is slightly shorter. So an estimate of his height is around 5 feet 9 inches.

Marc Chalamet has achieved global fame through his career and also that of his family. He was raised in a creative family of actors and has emerged as a writer. He raised a global superstar, his son, Timothee who is reportedly worth over a whopping $10 million.

