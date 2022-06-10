Who is Bailei Knight? Age, boyfriend, Suge Knight, mother, height, net worth

Being born to celebrity parents is generally assumed that you also enjoy the limelight. But that is not the case for some celebrity kids like Bailei Knight, who seems to enjoy a low-key lifestyle. Get to know more about her here.

Bailei Knight is best known as the daughter of the iconic music producer and Death Row Records co-founder Suge. However, some people may also know her as the daughter of the veteran American R&B singer Michel'le Denise Toussant. Join us as we unveil what is known about this beauty.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 28 November 2002 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Sagittarius Bailei Knight's age 19 years (as of June 2022) Famous as Suge's daughter Father Suge Knight Mother Michel’le Denise Toussant Half-siblings Marcel, Andrew, Taj, Legend, and Posh Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Height 5' 3" (1.60 m) Weight 199 lbs. Nationality American

Who is Bailei Knight?

She is best known as the daughter of the legendary music producer and co-founder of Death Row Records, Suge. Here is everything you should know about her.

How old is Bailei Knight?

She was born on 28 November 2002 in the United States and is 19 years old as of June 2022.

Who are Bailei Knight's parents?

Her mother is R&B singer Michel’le Denise Toussant. She is best known for hits such as We're All In The Same Gang, No More Lies, and Something in My Heart.

Her father is a renowned record executive, music producer, and entrepreneur best known as the co-founder of Death Row Records with rapper and producer Dr Dre. Interestingly, Suge and Michel'le tied the knot when he was in prison.

Suge had previously helped Michel'le get clean by sending her to rehab. However, she filed for divorce six years later.

Surprisingly, Michel'le discovered that her marriage to Suge was invalid during the divorce process, as he was still technically married to his ex-wife.

After the divorce, Suge went ahead to form relationships with other women. But, on the other hand, his ex-wife got entangled in a love triangle with his Death Row Records co-founder Dr Dre.

So, who is Michel'le's husband? She is believed to have never walked down the aisle again after divorcing Suge.

Bailei Knight's height

She stands tall at 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m).

Who are Bailei Knight's siblings?

She has a half-brother called Marcel from her mother's relationship with Dr Dre. She also has three half-brothers named Andrew, Taj, and Legend and a half-sister Posh, from all of her father's relationships.

What is Bailei Knight's net worth?

Although some of Bailei Knight's profiles estimate her net worth to be $1.5 million, there is no official report about her worth. Similarly, her income streams are yet to be identified and evaluated.

However, her father's net worth is known. So, what is Suge Knight's net worth? It is estimated to be $200 thousand in 2022.

But, back in the day, this value was a fraction of what he made due to his success. So, what was Suge Knight's highest net worth? It is an estimated $100 million at his career's peak.

Who is Bailei Knight's boyfriend?

The beauty has never opened up about her romantic life. But, again, she has never been spotted cosying around with someone. So, it is hard to gauge whether she is in a relationship.

What is Bailei Knight's Instagram?

It remains unknown because her mother does not appear to tag any account whenever she posts her beautiful daughter.

Bailei Knight is the daughter of the R&B singer Michel'le Denise Toussant and legendary music producer Suge. Despite her celebrity kid status, she appears to enjoy leading a private life.

