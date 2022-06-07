Who is Kat Stickler? Age, children, nationality, profession, profiles, net worth

Kat Stickler is a self-made popular social media personality with almost 10 million followers. She is most popular on TikTok, where she is a content creator with fans from all over the world. Kat and Michael's Stickler amassed a huge following as a celebrity couple when they used to run a joint TikTok account, but they have since divorced. She rebranded herself, having taken full control of the TikTok account and has continued to enjoy success.

Kat Stickler is a self-made popular social media personality. Photo: @katstickler (Modified by author)

What is Kat Stickler known for? Kat became famous for posting comedy and prank videos on social media. She has become a fashion influencer and gained worldwide popularity in a short space of time. As can be expected, Kat is not doing all this for free because social media is a source of income.

Kat Stickler’s profile summary

Full name Kat Stickler Nickname Kat Caveda Date of birth October 31, 1994 Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Age 27 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Height in feet 5' 3'' Height in centimetres 160 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Mike Stickler siblings Christopher Caveda Children Mary Katherine Occupation Social Media Influencer TikTok Katstickler YouTube Kat Stickler Instagram @katstickler

Kat Stickler’s age

Who is Kat Stickler? She is a social media personality born on October 31, 1994, in a modest family from Miami, Florida. Her age is 27 as of 2022, and she is a Scorpio based on her birth month. Stickler’s nationality is American, and her ethnicity is white. Her current residence is still in Miami, where she was born.

She is quite private and has not provided her parents' names. She, however, talks fondly of how she grew up in a gentle and supportive family. She has just one sibling who is a younger brother named Christopher Caveda. She often refers to him as Chris, and she recently revealed that he had graduated from school. She celebrated him by sharing a photo of him on her Instagram account.

Career

At the beginning of her social media career, Kat did not have a personal social media account. Instead, she co-owned a joint TikTok account with her ex-husband. The duo started their social media career during the Covid19 pandemic.

Kat revealed that she was quarantined and needed a creative outlet in one interview. TikTok felt like the safe place she required. The account used to be called mikeandkat, but after the exit of Michael, she changed its name to hers. She has hosted HGTV Obsessed podcasts and promoted several big brands through her social media accounts.

Kat Stickler’s TikTok

While the fame Kat enjoys mostly came from TikTok, she is also quite popular on other social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Kat Stickler’s TikTok account is her most famous social media platform with over 8 million followers and her Instagram account has more than 700,000 followers as of 8 June 2022.

Is Kat Stickler an actor?

She is a talented social media entertainer and at this rate, it is possible that you may be seeing Kat Stickler’s movies in the near future.

Kat Stickler's children and husband

By the time Kat became famous, she was already married to Mike Stickler. The two lovebirds exchanged their vows on May 3, 2019, having known one another for only three months. The couple did not waste any time as they welcomed their first child the same year. The girl was born on November 15, 2019, and she was named Mary Katherine. Their divorce was as sudden and shocking just like their engagement.

They announced news of their divorce on March 17, 2021, in a TikTok video. Unfortunately, they did not provide the reason for the divorce. Their fans suspected things weren't going well when Kat Stickler’s Instagram account started featuring only solo photos of herself, unlike in the past when she used to share photos of her and her husband.

How much is Kat Stickler worth?

As of 2022, it is believed that Kat Stickler’s net worth is $500,000. Her career comes with many income streams such as brand endorsements and advertisements, merchandise sales, modelling, fundraising, and donations.

Thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok, it has become easier for the world to discover creative and talented people like Kat Stickler. She and her ex-husband were having fun as they created funny videos, and they ended up becoming celebrities. Today, she has close to ten million followers, which has allowed her to earn money as an influencer.

