Who is Askar Askarov? Age, family, height, deaf, life story, injury, profiles

Askar Askarov is no new name in UFC. He has been a professional mixed martial artist since 2013. In 2017, he was the gold medalist in the Summer Deaflympics 61 kg freestyle wrestling. He currently competes in the Flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Askar Askarov of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Nationwide Arena on March 25, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Josh Hedges

Source: Getty Images

Askarov has previously competed in the Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB), where he bagged the ACB Flyweight Championship. The male fighter from Russia boasts of a 14-1-1 pro-MMA record. He is scheduled to fight UFC fighter Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2022, in a Flyweight bout. Catch a glimpse of his life here.

Askar Askarov's profile summary

Full name: Askar Syypulaevich Askarove

Askar Syypulaevich Askarove Famous name: Askar Askarov

Askar Askarov Nickname: Bullet

Bullet Year of birth: October 9, 1992

October 9, 1992 Place of birth: Kamysh-Kutan, Akhvakhsky District, Republic of Dagestan, Russia

Kamysh-Kutan, Akhvakhsky District, Republic of Dagestan, Russia Askar Askarov's age: 29 years as of 2022

29 years as of 2022 Gender: Male

Male Nationality: Russian

Russian Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Famous as: MMA fighter

MMA fighter Team: Fighting Eagles

Fighting Eagles Fighting style: Wrestling, Sambo

Wrestling, Sambo Currently working for: UFC

UFC Askar Askarov's height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Medals: Men's Freestyle Wrestling (Russia)

Men's Freestyle Wrestling (Russia) Wins: 14

14 Losses: 1

1 Instagram: @askar_mma

@askar_mma Askar Askarov's Twitter: @askar_mma

@askar_mma Net worth: $0.5 Million

Askar Askarov's life story

Askar Syypulaevich Askarove was born on October 9, 1992, in Kamysh-Kutan, Akhvakhsky District, Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

Askarov has been a professional mixed martial artist since 2013. Photo: @askar_mma

Source: Instagram

The Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter was born partially deaf and can only hear about 20 per cent of what an average person can hear. To many, he is referred to as Bullet and competes in the Flyweight division.

Career

The UFC superstar and professional mixed martial artist made his professional debut in July 2013 during his fight against Shamil Amirov. This was a fight on the main card of the Kavkaz League: Grand Umakhan Battle. He beat Shamil by Submission at 2.05 of Round 2, which was a great way to kick start his career.

Askar Askarov of Russia poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 19, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

He then debuted in the UFC in 2019 during a fight against Brandon Moreno. However, the fighting competition came to a halt in a draw by Decision at 5.00 of Round 3. Since his professional debut, he has participated about five times in the UFC. His current record stands at 14-1-1.

Is Askar Askarov deaf?

Yes, the UFC fighter was born partially deaf. However, Askar Askarov's deafness setback has greatly improved as he can hear approximately 20 per cent of the sounds. Interestingly, despite not being able to capture instructions from his team during a fight, he has still bagged several medals.

For instance, he represented his country Russia as part of the National Deaf Wrestling Team. In 2017, he participated in the Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, where he bagged home a gold medal.

“I train the same way as all other fighters,” said the tough athlete. I’m not doing anything specific: just hard work and dedication, that is what means the most.”

Askar Askarov's injury

The UFC fighter was born partially deaf. Photo: @askar_mma

Source: Instagram

The fighter has been battling an old wrist injury which he suffered way before joining the UFC. His pain got worse until he went for surgery to correct the problem.

Askar Askarov's ranking

The UFC fighter is ranked #3 in the flyweight rankings. He comes in after Brandon Moreno at position one and Kai Kara France at position two. He has been on the cusp of contention for some time now, establishing himself as a legitimate threat in the Octagon.

Mixed Martial Arts record

He started his career in 2013 and as of March 2022 he has faced the following opponents:

WIN: July 7, 2013: Shamil Amirov

WIN: December 8, 2013: Kvanzhakov Kantemir

WIN: February 15, 2014: Elvin Abbasov

WIN: June 21, 2014: Vakha Kadyrov

WIN: May 12, 2015: Vyacheslav Gagiev

WIN: September 12, 2015: Kirill Medvedovsky

WIN: May 20, 2016: Ruslan Abiltarov

WIN: October 22, 2016: José Maria Tomé

WIN: April 22, 2017: Anthony Leone

WIN: May 5, 2018: Rasul Albaskhanov

DRAW: September 21, 2019: Brandon Moreno

WIN: January 18, 2020: Tim Elliott

WIN: July 19, 2020: Alexandre Pantoja

WIN: March 6, 2021: Joseph Benavidez

LOSS: March 26, 2022: Kai Kara-France

What is the UFC flyweight?

The flyweight division in mixed martial arts refers to several different weight classes: The UFC's flyweight division groups competitors between 116 to 125 lb (53 to 57 kg). The Pancrase light flyweight division with an upper limit of 120 lb. The Shooto flyweight division with an upper limit of 115 lb.

Askar Askarov depicts passion, zeal, and hard work for what he does. He has not allowed his disability to deter him from achieving his dreams and becoming successful. Today, the world knows him! He continues to pound it round for round in the UFC.

