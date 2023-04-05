Is Ayesha Erotica trans? Age, real name, partner, career, profiles, net worth

Ayesha Alexis Auciello, professionally known as Ayesha Erotica or Ayesha Nicole Smith, is a multi-talented artist in the music industry. As a producer and songwriter, she makes music in various genres that mainly focus on themes of eroticism and sexual liberation. Considering her style of music, is Ayesha Erotica trans?

Ayesha could easily pass as a notable artist who has been open about her sexuality but does not like the media presence. Before fame Ayesha Erotica transitioned to a female, started a music career in her teens and quit music at her peak. She stopped music, disappeared from the media’s eye and scrutiny, and reduced social media activities.

Ayesha's profile and bio summary

Full name Ayesha Alexis Auciello Famous as Ayesha Nicole Smith, Ayesha Erotica Gender Trans female Date of birth 11 August 1996 Zodiac sign Leo Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Huntington Beach, Orange County, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Profession Producer and songwriter, former singer, rapper Net worth $4.21 million

Background information

The real name of Ayesha Erotica is Ayesha Alexis Auciello. The hyper-pop artist could trace her roots to Hispanic ancestry. She currently lives in Huntington Beach, Carolina.

Ayesha Erotica's nationality is American. Given the former singer's withdrawal from the media, little is known about her family and educational background.

How old is Ayesha Erotica?

As of April 2023, Ayesha Erotica's age is 26 years. She was born in Huntington Beach, Orange County, California, United States of America, on 11 August 1996.

Ayesha Erotica's career

The American songwriter and producer adopted her stage name Ayesha Erotica in April 2015 when she started her professional career in the music industry. Her first single, Can I Get A Bump, was through Soundcloud.

Her first release was followed by numerous other singles like That's Hot and the mixtape Sick At Home, placing her immediately in the spotlight. On the heels of the success of her released singles, Erotica decided to put out two albums in the following year, 2016.

Her career experienced a leap with the release of several songs being streamed on music platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud. Her first album, Big Juicy, was immediately followed by Barely Legal in the same year. The same year Ayesha planned to release her third album, Gang Bang, but it was scrapped, though the reason was held away from the public.

After the scrapping of Gang Bang, the singer announced a replacement album, Fresh Meat. In 2017, some singles from the planned album were released on her SoundCloud page, while information that followed the song's release said that the new third album would be released in October 2017.

Ayesha Erotica's albums

Erotica's rise in the music entertainment industry was fast but, unfortunately, did not last. Nevertheless, she released a few albums to the delight of her fans, while others did not see the light of day. The albums she released are Big Juicy and Barely Legal. The albums that could not find their way to the market are:

Sick at Home

Gangbang

Fresh Meat

Horny.4U

Singles, including the following, were released:

Shitzu

Sink or Swim

Im Tasty Freestyle

Young, Rich, & Skinny

What It Do?

What Happened To The Boby?

Coked Up

You Were The Tease

Loves It Redux

Expensive

For the Girls

What happened to Ayesha Erotica?

While preparing for her album release in 2018, much of her personal information, which she preferred to be private, was released to the public. She blamed Quinn Fatale, a SoundCloud artist, and in retaliation, doxxed him and his family. Quinn Fatale did not back down but leaked demos she made for other artists.

This entire fracas did not sit well with Erotica, and she immediately announced her retirement from active music under the Ayesha Erotica alias in late 2018. She said she would write and produce songs for other artists to sustain her earnings.

She quit singing and deleted all her social media accounts, leaving only her Instagram account set to be private. The result of everything that took place is that Ayesha Erotica's albums, like Horny 4U and others, never saw the limelight.

Is Ayesha Erotica trans?

The songwriter transitioned to trans female in 2013, long before she came into the spotlight.

Ayesha Erotica's net worth

Erotica's net worth is allegedly $4.21 million. Her earnings accrue from her career as a producer, songwriter, and former singer. Her songs have over 45 million streams on Spotify, excluding other music streaming platforms.

Is Ayesha Erotica trans? Yes, she is. But her fame comes through her style of music. Though she projected the release of several albums, she managed to release two until she retired from singing. Because of her love for music, she committed to writing and producing for other artists.

