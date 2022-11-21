SABC+ streaming service: here is everything you need to know about it

The South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited was established in 1936. The company is geared towards educating, informing, and entertaining its viewers. On November 17, 2022, SABC launched its first Over The Top streaming platform known as SABC+. Here is a glimpse of the SABC+ streaming service and everything you should know.

SABC's mission and vision are to ensure it becomes the image of the African continent. The South African Broadcasting Corporation+ will offer its clients about 19 radio stations. Also, there will be three TV stations under the free-to-air program. The television channels include SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, and SABC Education.

SABC+ streaming service

Other free-to-air channels include SABC sports and a 24-hour news channel. South African Broadcasting Corporation's viewers will also enjoy a glimpse of both international and local content.

According to Madoda Mxakwe, The South African Broadcasting Corporation CEO, the platform will also solve existing challenges in the accessibility of information to South Africans. He also noted that the app would come in handy in creating a solid foundation for the corporation. He is also quoted saying;

As audiences migrate from traditional audio-visual platforms to watching digital, it was important for us to reposition ourselves strategically to follow not only those audiences but also enhance the value offered to our clients. This means there is an increase in terms of eyeballs, audience ratings and listenership, which should also help us from a revenue-generating point of view.

According to the head of The South African Broadcasting Corporation video entertainment, Merlin Naicker, the corporation was established in the nick of time. He is quoted saying;

What would have been a 24-month typical green fields project we've launched in – I keep asking the team – and everybody says it's less than 21 days. So, this 85-year-old organisation can move fast. That's the important message to get out to the industry - that we are moving faster. We're a lot more agile, and SABC+ will speak to that content development moving forward.

He also pointed out that he corporation has plans to recreate some of the older content, such as embracing soundtracks in different languages to meet their audience preferences. Naicker also stated that they have already digitised about 200,000 hours of SABC's archives, which will be added to their service.

Does SABC charge for its services?

Viewers do not have to pay for The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s live television channels and the 19 radio channels as they are free. At the same time, the company has paid for Amp subscription alternatives.

This includes accessing SABC live channels such as TNT Africa, BBC World News, Fashion television, and Boing. Here is a list of the available subscription offers:

Amp Daily: R7 a day Amp Weekend: R17 Amp Weekly: R19 Amp Monthly: R49

Did SABC replace TelkomONE?

On November 16, 2022, TelkomONE halted its operations and was re-branded by The South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Does SABC have a streaming service?

Yes, The South African Broadcasting Corporation provides a streaming service to its viewers. This includes several live TV channels and about 19 radio stations.

The future of SABC+ in South Africa

Unlike other existing channels, The South African Broadcasting Corporation will provide its viewers with a chance to catch up on programs missed. This means that one can re-watch content in a week.

Also, with its cloud option's availability, viewers enjoy a two-day rewind session. The corporation's mission is to achieve a target of 2 million subscribers or users over the next year, despite inheriting just over 150,000 users from TelkomONE.

The SABC+ streaming service has now joined big players in the entertainment platform, such as Netflix and Showmax. With a series of entertainment programs set in place, viewers can only sit back and enjoy.

