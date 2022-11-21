ANC membership in 2024: here is everything you ought to know

Whether you are just starting to explore what political views best align with you or feel you need to change political party membership, it is useful to know how the membership process works. In this instance, here is everything you need to know about how ANC membership in 2024 works and what you should know when signing up.

The African National Congress (ANC) is a political party in South Africa. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson / Contributor, @MyANC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ANC online membership registration is the quickest, easiest way to get your membership officially. If you are already part of the political party, performing an ANC membership check online will be useful to confirm everything is in order. If everything is in order and the process is correctly completed, you will receive an ANC membership card.

ANC membership in 2024

Membership in the African National Congress (ANC) is open to all South Africans over 18 who accept its principles, policies, and programmes and are prepared to abide by its constitution and rules. Here is everything you need to know about the application, requirements, and more.

How to register ANC membership online

ANC membership online application. Photo: anc1912.org.za

Source: UGC

There are two ways to join the political party. The first method is to contact the secretary of your nearest branch, who will send an ANC membership form that you need to fill out and either post or fax back. Alternatively, you can obtain an ANC membership form through an online application.

First, go to the ANC membership page. Click on the "Join ANC" link. Fill out the ANC form and submit it. A confirmation will be sent to you.

After your registration, you can navigate the website as a member. The ANC membership online login page will ask for your username, UD number, and PIN you created.

How to pay ANC membership online banking

ANC membership registration online requires an ANC membership payment fee of R20.00 per annum. This amount must be sent through when you apply, and relevant banking details will be sent to you.

How many members does the ANC have?

When the movement was established, there were more than 100 members. The current ANC membership number is over 600k. The party has 257 members within the South African parliament.

The ANC online application process only takes a few minutes. Photo: Lilly Roadstones

Source: Getty Images

What is the purpose of the ANC Youth League membership?

Although affiliated with the ANC political party as a whole, the youth league operates as a separate entity within the organisation, with its own set of rules, regulations, and policies.

It is aimed at members between the ages of 14 and 35 to establish a sense of community and tackle issues facing the country's youth head-on. Once they reach 18, any league members are expected to perform full duties for the ANC.

Where can you get the ANC Women's League membership form?

The ANC Women's League membership application form can be downloaded online. The form requires you to provide your name, ID number, contact details, and signature, confirming your agreement to adhere to the organization's constitution.

Additionally, a bank stamp is mandatory on the form to validate the deposit of the membership subscription fee. A deposit slip is provided to make the payment to the ANC Women's League bank account.

What is the ANC manifesto in 2024?

The ANC manifesto is divided into six sections, with the priority of transforming the country's economy and creating more jobs.

Obtaining an ANC membership in 2024 is relatively easy if you follow the simple, easy-to-use steps. It also comes with an affordable annual fee, making it worth the time, effort and small sum of money.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on EFF membership application and requirements. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is a South African pan-Africanist political party that seeks to act in the interest of South Africans by striving for socialism and economic emancipation.

As an organized group, there is a process to follow to become a member. The EFF's structure allows prospective members to apply and join the party at various levels.

Source: Briefly News