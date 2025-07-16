A husband's attempt to prank his wife with a Coke explosion backfired when she cleverly beat him at his own game

The wife's quick thinking and reaction were captured on camera, and the video has since gone viral, entertaining social media users with its hilarious twist

The failed prank has sparked laughter and praise for the wife's cleverness, with many couples relating to the playful banter and unexpected turn of events

A husband’s cheeky attempt at pranking his wife took a turn for the worse when his own plan hilariously backfired, leaving him soaked in Coke and social media users in stitches.

A husband's Coke explosion prank on his wife backfired on him in a TikTok video. Image: @michaelandnikita

Source: TikTok

The couple, who go by the TikTok handle @michaelandnikita, entertained their viewers yet again with another take on their home life banter.

Husband's Coke prank on wife backfires

A now-viral video uploaded on 15 July 2025 shows the husband secretly preparing a bottle of Coke by adding Mentos sweets and shaking it, knowing it would create a fizzy explosion upon opening. With the trap set, he called on his unsuspecting wife to join him for a cold drink.

His aim? To get her to open the booby-trapped bottle and capture her reaction on camera. However, things didn’t go as planned.

The wife, clearly one step ahead, cleverly switched the bottles when he wasn't looking. So when the time came to open the drinks, the husband unknowingly grabbed the Coke bottle filled with Mentos. As soon as he opened it, the fizzy concoction erupted, splashing all over him.

In the video, the wife could be seen bursting into laughter as her husband stood in shock, drenched and defeated. Social media users quickly picked up on the moment, praising the wife’s quick thinking and turning the failed prank into a lesson in how not to mess with your partner.

The humorous clip has since gone viral across platforms, with many couples relating to the playful back-and-forth.

While the prank didn’t go as the husband had hoped, it did spark laughter and plenty of reactions online, proving once again that in the world of love and pranks, payback is always just one step away.

Take a look at the funny video below:

SA chimes in on the hubby's prank to his wife

The online community was amused by the husband's prank on his wife as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Nontokozomashile said:

"You always make me laugh."

Tsa_nhlanhla added:

"It's the laugh for me."

Ashley Swartz was amused:

"The pranker was pranked by the prankee."

Lebo expressed:

"Smart wife!"

RoZa wrote:

"Smart girl."

GEE95 stated:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

Faith replied:

"He is so defeated!!!"

A husband showcased how he tried pranking his wife with a cake explosion prank, which backfired. Image: @michaelandnikita

Source: TikTok

One married woman had time for games as she showed off how she pranked her hubby at 1 am while he was asleep.

A group of women in South Africa left many people on the internet laughing over their hilarious antics.

