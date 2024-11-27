A group of ladies showcased how they pranked their husbands with matching shirts and peeps with amused

A group of women in South Africa left many people on the internet bursting out in laughter over their hilarious antics.

Wives prank their hubbies with matching shirts

A funny video uploaded by TikTok user @mrsmash18 shows a group of wives who pulled off an amusing prank on their husbands during their couples' retreat, which left SA floored.

As the gents arrived one by one into the house, they each laughed instantly after seeing the identical shirts their wives had made them wear upon arriving for their gateway trip.

After realising that they had been pranked, the guys were left with a mix of laughter and mild embarrassment over the matching outfit, and their reaction amused their wives and online users.

Taking to her TikTok account, @mrsmash18 expressed the following:

"We played the matching shirt prank on our husbands, and it was worth every second! I almost died from laughter."

Mzansi is in stitches

South Africans loved the playful stunts. Some took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Sibusiso Moyo said:

"This is by far the funniest same-shirt prank I’ve ever seen."

Shibe Mogaila added:

"This shows that they do listen to their wives when they talk."

Ndido Singo wrote:

"They are defeated."

Nxalati shared:

"Don't let them lie to you marriage is beautiful."

Sibo.zikhali commented:

"The way they laughed, that's therapy on its own."

