Mzansi Women’s Hilarious Tea Cup Prank on Husbands Has South Africans in Stitches
- Women pulled off a hilarious prank on their husbands, and the video went viral on social media
- The TikTok clip gained massive attraction online, generating over 2.2 million views, thousands of likes and comments
- The footage entertained the online community as they flooded the comments section with laughter
Wow! Marriage can be fun if you make it out to be. A group of women decided to prank their spouses, and the video left many people cracking up in laughter.
Women scare hubbies off in a funny prank video
These ladies were not playing, and many almost sent their hubbies to their early graves. The clip uploaded by @mfanakamakhanya5 on TikTok showcases various women who pulled the tea cup prank on their partners and loved ones who had the internet in stitches.
@mfanakamakhanya5's video captured the attention of netizens, clocking over 2.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the hilarious footage below:
Women's hilarious antics amuse Mzansi
The ladies' hilarious mischief entertained the online community. They flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.
Lucy expressed:
"Second gogo sent me to heaven."
Cele Minenhle was amused:
"The man in a blue gown."
Riri wrote:
"Rumour has it granny from sec video is still running."
Sapho Sidlayiya shared:
"The second video is having me on the floor."
Norman Mkhari commented:
"My mother died so early."
Dak1Grootman
"Our parents have heart problems bathong can we try to be easy on them."
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za