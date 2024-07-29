Women pulled off a hilarious prank on their husbands, and the video went viral on social media

The TikTok clip gained massive attraction online, generating over 2.2 million views, thousands of likes and comments

The footage entertained the online community as they flooded the comments section with laughter

Wow! Marriage can be fun if you make it out to be. A group of women decided to prank their spouses, and the video left many people cracking up in laughter.

South African women pranked their husbands with tea cups in a TikTok video. Image: @mfanakamakhanya5

Source: TikTok

Women scare hubbies off in a funny prank video

These ladies were not playing, and many almost sent their hubbies to their early graves. The clip uploaded by @mfanakamakhanya5 on TikTok showcases various women who pulled the tea cup prank on their partners and loved ones who had the internet in stitches.

@mfanakamakhanya5's video captured the attention of netizens, clocking over 2.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious footage below:

Women's hilarious antics amuse Mzansi

The ladies' hilarious mischief entertained the online community. They flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Lucy expressed:

"Second gogo sent me to heaven."

Cele Minenhle was amused:

"The man in a blue gown."

Riri wrote:

"Rumour has it granny from sec video is still running."

Sapho Sidlayiya shared:

"The second video is having me on the floor."

Norman Mkhari commented:

"My mother died so early."

Dak1Grootman

"Our parents have heart problems bathong can we try to be easy on them."

