A gent showed off how he and his friends decide on who pays when chilling at the groove

The TikTok footage grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of views, likes and comments

The men's hilarious antics amused people as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

A group of young gents showed off how they grooved in style, and people were left impressed by their way of having fun.

A man showed off the app they use for who pays for the groove in a TikTok video. Image: @umfana_wehubbly

App gets who gets to pay at the groove

The footage shared by @umfana_wehubbly on the video platform shows a group of young men having a great time at the club.

In the clip, the gentlemen are seen sitting in a circle, drinking and smoking. Their hands are placed on a phone, and they are using an app called Chooser to decide who gets to pay or drink the booze at the groove.

@umfana_wehubbly's clip left many people going wild in the comments, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @umfana_wehubbly simply said:

"This app will kill us."

Watch the funny video below:

People react to men's groove strategy

The gentlemen amused netizens as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Lee Van Der Raps said:

"Dangerous game ehh."

Major added:

"Lol we should use this to determine who pays for the bill."

Amu Smash asked:

"What's the name of the app."

Jasminetaytay wrote:

"This is what I expect to see when my man says, "he is with the boys."

Tebatso Karabo Makhura suggested:

"It must be for payment."

User cracked a joke, saying:

"The last one to press losses."

