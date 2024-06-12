One young gent took to social media to show off a bedroom home that took six months to build

A gentleman beamed with pride as he unveiled his journey of building multiple homes, which inspired South Africans online.

This young man proved that dedication, hard work and perseverance always pay off. The gent took to TikTok to share his journey of building a one-bedroom home that took six months to build.

The gentleman who goes by the TikTok handle @lungelonkalo revealed that while building the one-bedroom, he was unemployed but kept on pushing with the "little" that he had. As the clip continued, he unveiled the second one-bedroom home, which he completed within three months.

@lungelonkalo shared that he was then able to hire three guys who did a phenomenal job as they finished up the place, which looked amazing.

At the end of the video, the young man said he was building more rooms in another polt, and people were impressed by his drive and spirit.

Take a look at the young man's one-bedroom homes.

Mzansi is impressed with the gentleman's work

Many people were inspired by the man's story and rushed to the comments section to inquire, while others gushed over his homes.

Mtimande151 asked:

"Total budget for the first houses?"

To which the man responded by saying:

"Estimate +-R11 000 for the material."

TD11_5 added:

"Thank you for giving me a plan to start this. How much did you spend on the first room?"

MaZuma commented:

"I am inspired."

Mange'mahle wrote:

"Big up...also went same process at the age o 22 now I am free got a backup."

