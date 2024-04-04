A man went on social media to show off his newly built house in Limpopo and the post was a hit

Building a house from scratch is no easy feat and it seem the guy's hard earned money was well spent

Mzansi people praised the man for his accomplishment and raved about the beautiful home in the comments

A man showed off his beautiful house in Limpopo. Image: @khelowa26

A Mzansi man took to TikTok to flaunt his gorgeous home in Limpopo, recently built from the ground up.

Man posts his double-storey house

Building a home in today's tough economy is a privilege. For most, the burden of bond and rent weighs heavy on their shoulders.

TikTok user @khelowa26 posted a clip of his double-storey home, which only needs a splash of paint for a finished look. He gave credit to God for empowering him to achieve his goal.

Video of village mansion gains traction

The remarkable video attracted thousands of views. Content about beautiful houses erupting in rural areas is always a hit with South Africans on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Homeowner gets praised

The comments section lit up with compliments and congratulations. Many viewers assured the man that his impressive mansion was a testament to his hard work and something to boast about.

See some reactions below:

@IsaacMachethe said:

"Congratulations Mr and God is great."

@greenbrothers2020 posted:

"I'm here for landscaping."

@RakoriTheSeer asked:

"Where do you guys get money from?"

@nakampenakampejoey stated:

"Well done Khelowa ka Selowa tlou galaka."

@pennywaka wrote:

"Proud of you molodzwi."

@OkuhlePhakathi mentioned:

"I am still building, I doubt I will finish. Lapho ngifisani ukuba la at my youngest."

@Di_Noko stated:

"Boss moves! "

@certified_light.skinn.17 added:

"You are blessed."

