A 17-year-old South African teenager posted a picture on Facebook of a small, tidy home

The post indicated that the teen was living alone after his mother left the home to him

The post left some people confused as they were unsure if the teenager is now responsible for the house or has been living there by themself for 17 years

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A teen impressed netizens with how well he has mainted his home. Image: IG Mashed

Source: Facebook

A 17-year-old teenager tugged at many South Africans' hearts and confused some after sharing a post about how he was left to take care of home after her mother left the house to him.

Teen shows off his abode

A Facebook post by IG Mashed features an image of a small yet neat one-room home which he has been living in alone.

The room has a designated kitchen area, two fridges and a neatly made bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"17 years old mom left me with home ❤️❤️," IG Mashed said in her caption.

A teen who lives alone showed off his neat home. Image: IG Mashed

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to teen's post

Although the neatness of the home was impressive, some netizents were left confused the teen's post as his grammar wasn't clear and some thought he was a 17 year old mom or had been living in the home for 17 years after his mother left.

Bless Nkosi replied:

"Take good care of it."

Tshepang Charlette wrote:

"Or maybe he wanted to say he is 17 years old, the mother left a house for him..he is now taking good care of it."

Blaq Jay Gustav said:

"Keep the uncle's and aunt's away. They will slowly try to take that home away from you. Ungavumi."

Mandisa Madela said:

"Nice very nice and neat."

Lindy Lindy commented:

"Una 17 yena umawakhe wamshina nekhaya. Kuhle ♥️."

Lucia Gcwabaza responded:

"Sell the other fridge and buy oven."

Ma Moiloa wrote:

"Does that mean your mom left you when she was 17? I still don't get it why do people write their age on the caption."

Hardworking man shows room he sleeps in every day

In another story, Briefly News reported that a hardworking man took to social media to share videos of himself hard at work at his construction site job.

The footage shared by Selvin Thabiso Lamol (@selvinthabisolamola) shows the man looking scruffy and dirty in his work uniform, along with the caption:

"Me vs the room I sleep in every day."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News