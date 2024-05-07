Social media has been buzzing after reports about a shooting that took place outside Drake's home

Law enforcement are said to be on the scene where the shooting took place, and they confirmed that one man was hospitalised with severe injuries

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their speculations about who might be behind the shooting

Things just got a lot more intense in the rap game as something unexpected happened after Kendrick Lamar and Drake's dissing tracks.

A shooting took place outside Drake's home

Social media has been buzzing after Kendrick Lamar released 'Not Like Us' for Drake as a reply to 'Family Matters', leaving many hip hop fans blown away by the song.

Recently, the police have reported that there was a shooting that took place in the early morning of Tuesday, 7 May 2024, right outside Canadian rapper Drake's home, leaving one person injured. The news was shared on Twitter (X) by @Kurrco, leaving netizens with so many questions about who was behind the shooting.

"Police are on scene at Drake's Bridle Path home following a reported overnight shooting. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2:09 AM Tuesday. One man was hospitalized with serious injuries. The person injured is not Drake."

Netizens suspect Kendrick Lamar is behind the shooting

Shortly after the news was shared on social media, many netizens believed that rapper Kendrick Lamar might have been behind the shooting. See some of the comments below:

@Asensii20 responded:

"Nahh Kendrick is the boogeyman."

@LosPollosTV replied:

"If this was happening to Kendrick. Fans would be demanding Drake be locked up for sending hits. Instead, since it’s Drake they making jokes about it."

@Kidbeinvesting wrote:

"Kendrick is taking him out."

@CXMCasper commented:

"Kendrick's fans took them bars a little too personally."

@ladidaix mentioned:

"This is giving 90s rap beef and I don't like it."

@crackcobain__ said:

"Real rap beef is so back."

Peeps react as Drake seemingly responds to Kendrick Lamar on stage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Drake appearing to address Kendrick Lamar sneak-dissing him on Like That.

The Metro Boomin and Future song ignited the Drake and Kendrick war, with fans wondering how much dirt the two rappers have on each other.

