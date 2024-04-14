Drake has been trending on social media following the unofficial publication of his diss track Push Ups

The rapper has been implicated in other diss songs by Kendrick Lamar, and he responded by taking on many rappers, such as Rick Ross

Hip-hop heads on social media were excited, and they shared their reactions to Drake's song Push Ups

Drake set social media ablaze after his track Push Ups was leaked. The rapper reportedly took a shot at various rappers, including Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

Many people were excited to interpret Drake's words in the song Push Ups, Drop, and Give Me 50. They were even more excited when one of the rappers referenced in the diss track, Rick Ros replied.

Drake's leaked Push Ups trends

X was a blaze after netizens heard Drake's song Push Ups, where he took aim at various rappers, including Kendrick, Rick Ross, Future, Metro Booming and The Weeknd. Listen to the track by clicking here

Rick Ross was the latest top respond to Drake with his song titled Champagne Moments. Listen to the song below:

Fans excited over Drake diss track

People had divided opinions about Drake's song. Some enjoyed it, but others criticised the points he made. The exchange between Rick Ross and Drake enthralled most.

Read peeps' varying comments below:

@achiadarryl said:

"Kendrick disses. Drake disses. Cole disses. Rick Ross disses. MP3s, WMAs, CDQs. Hip-Hop is back, doesnt matter whose side you're on! "

@nkaymthembu commented:

"I like Drake but I'm sorry you can't win a diss when Kendrick Lamar can just randomly come address multiple people like this."

@LesegoMahlako wrote:

"Bro, you’re telling me ALL these rappers have a problem with Drake?"

Fans blast Drake for inviting Rick Ross' ex to his show

