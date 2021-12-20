Wild n' Out has most certainly become one of the best American game shows. The show incorporates various game shows injected with Hip Hop flavours. Among the most notable cast members of the series is Hitman Holla. So who is he? Where is he from?

Hitman Holla, an American battle rapper, former athlete and actor. Photo: @hitmanholla

Source: Instagram

Hitman Holla's real name is Gerald Fulton Jr. He is an American rapper, former athlete and actor best known as a battle rapper in the SMACK/URL rap circuit. Here is more fascinating facts!

Hitman Holla's biography

He was born on the 29th of March 1988 in St. Louis, Missouri, the United States, to Gerald Fulton Sr., popularly known as Big Gerald and Sue Fulton. Details of his childhood upbringing are yet to be revealed. However, he has a younger brother who is also a battle rapper and a social media influencer called Show out.

Gerald shaved his hair to support his mother, who had been battling cancer. Through that time, Hitman's family has received much support from celebrities such as Nick Cannon, who visited her and 50 Cent, who donated $10,000 to Hitman's mother.

Career

Hitman Holla during a Wild n' Out episode. Photo: @hitmanholla

Source: Instagram

What sport did Hitman Holla play? He was very much into sports in high school, especially as a basketball player. He got a scholarship from California State Northridge and later transferred to the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

However, before he could complete his college studies, Hitman found his passion in battle rapping. He had been previously involved in gang battles and even had two murder charges against him.

Gerald started battle rapping in 2008 when he first went against Remy. He quickly became a household name for his clever wording and savage bars in the battle rap circuit. Hitman has received support from his family, especially his father, Big Gerald, who has constantly attended his battles and participated in bad mouthing his son's opponents.

Is Hitman Holla still on Wild 'n Out?

Yes, he is. He was a member of Battle American Fight Klub in addition to SMACK/URL. Hitman declared that he had been banned from the URL for threatening to oust Forbes. Hitman Holla's Wild n' Out career began after he joined in the 6th season, becoming the show's second battle rapper following Conceited.

Who is Hitman Holla's wife?

The American battle rapper is not married. He, however, has a girlfriend called Cinnamon. She is a 27-year-old influencer and entrepreneur, and her Instagram bio says she has her online shopping and retail store called CINNY.

She also has a cooking business called Cinny's Food. The two started dating in 2016 and have been together ever since.

What happened to Cinnamon?

Cinnamon in hospital. Photo: @hitmanholla

Source: Instagram

While Cinnamon was on face time with Hitman, two burglars broke into her house. Unfortunately, the Wild 'N Out personality/battle rapper was out of town at the time, and Hitman Holla's girlfriend was forced to fend off her attackers alone. Although she managed to fire a few rounds, a bullet struck her in the cheek and exited out the back of her head.

Hitman Holla's teeth

Hitman Holla recently had his teeth whitened, a change that fans noticed immediately. On Wild n' Out, his opponents constantly make fun of his teeth with terms like 'baby teeth'.

What is Hitman Holla's net worth?

Gerald had made a fortune as a battle rapper and from numerous appearances in Wild n' Out. He currently has a net worth of $3 million.

Hitman Holla's net worth is a result of his hard work and talented rap game. He remains one of the most prominent battle rappers in America, and opponents fear to take him on.

