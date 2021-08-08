5 Fierce Female Mzansi Rappers Who’ve Dominated in a ‘Man’s World’

South Africa has produced some fierce female rappers who have made it clear that women can hold their own in male-dominated industries.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

From Boity Thulo to Gigi Lamayne, they are all boss babes with fire hustle and independence that refused to let them achieve anything but greatness.

Briefly News is celebrating the fierce women in Mzansi, and this article takes a look at the boss babe rappers. Image: @boity, @gigi_lamayne and @bragga.

Source: Instagram

In celebration of National Women's Day, Briefly News looks at just a few female Mzansi rappers who have done the most:

1. Gigi Lamayne

Gigi LaMayne is one of the most talented female hip hop artists in South Africa. She is a rapper, songwriter, poet, and poem writer.

Born in Lenasia, South Africa, to Sarah Manney and Collin Manney. Gigi is an independent woman who has sparked fire in the amapiano scene.

2. Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo's rap career has truly been a wonder to behold. Many doubted the media personality's abilities when she first announced her intentions to enter the rap game. However, Ms Thulo has proven her haters wrong every single time.

3. Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai is one of the best female rappers in Africa. Other than rapping, She is among the most popular South African female artists who are known for their great deliveries and production. Nadia released her debut studio album, Nadia Naked on the 28th of June 2019, and her most famous song is ‘Naaa Meeaan’ featuring Cassper Nyovest.

Just recently Nadia announced that she is going solo and leaving Casper’s Family Tree label. Nadia has mad respect for Cass but feels it is time to take the next step.

4. Rouge

Rouge is one of the queens of rap in South Africa, an author, as well as a television presenter who is originally from Pretoria. She has won numerous awards including the Best Female Artist in the 2017 South African Hip Hop Awards.

Rouge has been featured on many tracks including the 2017 hit song Connect by Ms Cosmo, which also featured Nasty C and Kwesta. Most recently she worked with AKA on a track called One By One.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

5. Moozlie

Nomuzi Mabena, known by her stage name Moozlie, is a South African rapper and TV presenter from Benoni. The li female rapper is signed to her own label Nomuzi Mabena Music.

In 2020, Moozlie released her latest album titled Spirit of an OG, and it took fans by surprise. Moozlie is undeniably a force to be reckoned with.

Boity Thulo hypes up herself, self-love is a superpower

Boity took to social media to show love to her past self. The stunner said she's proud of her journey to success, reported Briefly News.

The reality TV star and rapper has done almost all in the entertainment space. She was a presenter on teens and children's shows, has her own reality show, she's a musician and is also a businesswoman.

Boity took to Twitter on Friday, 30 July and posted a throwback snap of herself when she was still younger. She captioned the post:

"I’m so proud of this young lady. You’ve come far, my girl."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za