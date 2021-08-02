Boity Shows Love to Past Self With Cute Throwback Pic: "Young, Smart and Pretty"

Media personality and successful businesswoman Boity took to social media to show love to her younger self

The stunning rapper and reality TV star posted a cute throwback snap of herself when she was still younger

The star's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her on her journey to success

Boity took to social media recently to show love to her past self. The stunner said she's proud of her journey to success.

The reality TV star and rapper has done almost all in the entertainment space. She was a presenter on teens and children's shows, has her own reality show, she's a musician and is also a businesswoman.

Boity showed love to her past self with a cute throwback pic. Image: @boity

Boity took to Twitter on Friday, 30 July and posted a throwback snap of herself when she was still younger. She captioned the post:

"I’m so proud of this young lady. You’ve come far, my girl."

Her fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@timothymaurice said:

"This young lady was ahead of her time and made some really wise decisions."

@VuvuVans wrote:

"This hairstyle carried you through difficult times. Mara oksalayo usebenzile girl."

@TheKing0fShade commented:

"You were a flame. You're still good looking now.But this was just on another level. Young, smart and pretty."

@siyantsimbi asked:

"When were you not pretty?"

@GsMosia added:

"That’s why my Boi @casspernyovest was crazy about you."

SA social media users manifest with Boity

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi social media users took to Boity's comment section to manifest with her. The rapper and successful young businesswoman took to social media and asked her followers to manifest with her.

Peeps from all over Mzansi shared that they want a good life too with some saying they want big houses and to be financially stable. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, the reality TV star and media personality wrote:

"Manifestation period! Tap in!"

Tweeps took to Boity's comment section to share with her what they wish to have in a few years to come. @AmeliaMB4 wrote:

"I'm manifesting a 3 bedroom with 2 bathroom apartment, Boity, in a beautiful newly developed Estate bought CASH.... Andinacebo okwangokhu but from my mouth to the universe."

