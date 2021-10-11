A young woman shared good news with her Twitter followers by announcing that she is now a builder

In the post, @phuti1998 can't be prouder of her accomplishment and included photos showing her growth

Her followers are celebrating with her, but many can't believe how young the lady looks with many saying she doesn't look older than 14

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An incredibly inspiring woman has taken to Twitter to announce to the world that she is now a qualified construction worker. Going by the Twitter handle, @phuti1998, she shared images of her growth from April of this year to June. Within this time, @phuti1998 was doing her practical work and then she received her qualification two months later.

A young lady is now entering the construction field and Mzansi is loving her accomplishment. Image: @phuti1998/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

"First frame I was doing my practicals (April). Second frame: the girl is independent now (June). All I can say is God is good. Good morning good people."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People are recognising her accomplishment and her post is receiving big attention with close to 40 retweets and 700 likes, and the numbers are increasing by the second. Many are sending her congratulatory messages but others can't believe how young she looks, saying she must be in her early teens. However, @phuti1998 replied to the comments about her age and revealed she is 23 years old.

Let's dive into the comments:

@positivv_vibes:

"Mara you look 14 wena Phuti."

@29Kubeka:

"You are 14 though."

@Boitume34210100:

"To God be the glory."

@ChaukeKBK:

"Keep up the good work and never be discouraged."

@ZamoMaki:

"And you look so young."

@khethoehh:

"All the best sweetheart. Nam next year I'm coming."

@mashaba_sheppy:

"Hard work produces the best results."

Meet the fearless female builder taking on the man's world

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported on another inspiring female builder. Those who believe a woman's place is in the kitchen and her job is to raise children may as well think again. Female builder, Snethemba Chiliza, proved to Mzansi that girl power can lead to women to being the boss.

While many still view building as a man's job, Snethemba from Mthwalume is dominating the industry with her unique skills and flair. There's nothing she can’t do when it comes to building with her own hands!

Speaking to Briefly News, Snethemba said her passion for this line of work began when she was a teenager. After studying, she moved to Johannesburg where she received more professional hands-on training to hone her building skills.

Source: Briefly.co.za