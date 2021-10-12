From unemployment, to landing a job and buying a new hot whip, Sinazo Ndaba achieved all of this is just one year

The LinkedIn user shared her exciting story online and posted pics of her celebrating her new car

The post is a hit and Mzansi is loving how much she has achieved in such a short space of time

An ecstatic young lady is the proud owner of a brand new car but her journey hasn't been an easy one. In a LinkedIn post, Sinazo Ndaba shared that one year ago she was unemployed and now she works as a Food Technologist at THIRSTI Water. This gave her the financial freedom to buy her new wheels and now she is sharing her positive story with world.

Sinazo's looking ecstatic next to her new wheels. Image: Sinazo Ndaba/LinkedIn

In the post she says:

"This time last year I was unemployed - 08.10.2021 look at God. Isaiah the 60:22 ."

Sinazo's post is attracting major attention and in just three days it has close to 200 comments and over 6 000 reactions. The comments are beaming with messages of congrats but one person took the opportunity to throw some shade.

Let's take a look at the comments:

Siyasanga Mphani:

"Congratulations Sinazo."

Sipho Xulu:

"This time last year you were unemployed, now you're in debt. Stop celebrating bad decisions."

Beza Ntshona:

"Great, girl!."

LISA APPOLIS:

"Congratulations!!!"

Farahnaz Mohamed:

"Well done. Congratulations.'

Fhulufhelo Mulelu:

"Congratulations for the glory of God."

Mercia Lesejane:

"Congrats sis. God is AMAZING."

PETRONELLA MOYO:

"Congratulations Sinazo. God is great."

Ayanda Mncube:

"Halala sisi!"

I am so blessed to be the 1st; lady celebrates being the 1st in her family to buy car & graduate from school

In another proud car moment, Briefly News recently reported that a lady has taken to social media to celebrate buying her own car. Kgothatso E Maroga shared on LinkedIn that she is the first person in her family to own a ride. The excited lady revealed that the new whip is the second record she's broken in her family.

This is as Kgothatso stated that she was the first to graduate from a university in the family. The financial administrator expressed gratitude to her family members for their sacrifice and support that has seen her attain such a height in life.

She wrote:

"Proud moment for my dad, first car in our family, I am so blessed to be the first generation to: 1. Graduate from university and 2. Buy a car. I thank my parents for the support and their sacrifice in order for me to be in this position."

