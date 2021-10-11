Stunning Young Lady Celebrates Chief Justice Mogoeng’s Last Day in Office

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's term in the Constitutional Court came to an end today, marking his retirement

As many of those in the judicial field commemorate the legacy of the Chief Justice, one particular young lady stood out

A woman by the name of Sinako Lindazwe has shared a series of photos of herself and Mogoeng as she bids him farewell

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng saw his final day in the office today. Although his replacement has not been made public yet, his legacy is being commemorated across the country.

Amidst the controversy of his retirement, one particular lady's tribute to the Chief stood out.

Here is a tribute posted by a Twitter user named Sinako Lindazwe:

Her post grabbed the attention of other users as they took to the comments to share their thoughts on the Chief Justicesservice.

@Naledilight commented:

"The great man is going back to Zeerust to his farm to relax and enjoy his retirement. He served his country well."

@matabese wrote:

"God Appoints Leaders. He is in Charge of human events. Thanks for the 10 years of excellent leadership all Wisdom comes from The Almighty God. Please serve our country in other avenues again."

@collymajeke added:

"What a journey I give honour to him for being himself and truthful to his beliefs good luck to his new venture."

@KINGtabz tweeted:

"It's been an Honour to have him as Chief Justice, the level of integrity in this man is amazing. May God continue to bless him and I wish him everything of the best."

