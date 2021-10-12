Hilarious snaps of a young man chatting to his new boo have left Mzansi social media users in stitches

The man can be seen sitting inside a wheelbarrow and even on top of a house while talking to his new love on his cellphone

Tweeps laughed out loud at the guy with some ladies asking if gents also go though such behaviour when in love

Pictures of a young man on the phone chatting to his new love have left Mzansi social media users in stitches. The hilarious snaps were shared online by @IsMeEmmanuel.

Funny snaps of man talking to his new love on the phone left Mzansi in stitches. Image: @IsMeEmmanuel

Source: Twitter

The man in a red T-shirt and blue jean can be seen sitting inside a wheelbarrow, on top of a house, on top of a stationery car and even sitting on top of his dog.

The man in love saved his boo's number as New Love. Most of the peeps reacted to the snaps with laughing out loud emojis. Briefly News also saw the funny snaps when they were trending on Twitter.

Check out some of the comments from tweeps who reacted to @IsMeEmmanuel below:

@Shabie04 said:

"So guys also do this?"

@precious_moi wrote:

"Poor dog."

@Tebogo_Jaeger commented:

"Leave the dog out of it."

Source: Briefly.co.za