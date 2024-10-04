Marcello Hernandez’s height, age, girlfriend, bio, and more

Marcello Hernandez’s height sets him apart in the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. This, combined with his energetic demeanour and sharp wit, has helped him grow from cracking jokes in New York City’s comedy clubs to making millions laugh on national television. Discover juicy details about his personal and professional life.

Marcello during the 2022 American Museum of Natural History's Gala (L). The comedian at the Writers Guild Awards Ceremony in 2023 (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hernandez is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He is best known for his unique blend of observational humour and self-deprecating jokes. Marcello joined the cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live before the show’s 48th season in 2022. But beyond the star’s popularity, how much do you know about his journey to comedy stardom and who he is when the cameras are not rolling?

Marcello Hernandez’s profile summary

Full name Marcello Hernandez Gender Male Date of birth 19 August 1997 Age 27 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater John Carroll University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Stand-up comedian and actor Years active 2019-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Marcello Hernandez’s height?

Marcello stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 68 kg (150 lbs). He features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes. While many would consider Hernandez short, comedy is not about how high you stand but how big you can make an audience laugh.

His height puts him in the company of some of the best stand-up comedians, including Kevin Hart (5’4’’), who proves that big laughs come in all sizes.

During a March 2024 interview with Slate, Marcello revealed how he never expected to make it big in stand-up comedy until he had done it for at least 15 to 18 years, saying:

If you think long-term like that, you will do this forever and get as good at it as possible. Nothing will stop you!

Besides Hernandez’s physical stature, here are exciting facts about his early life, educational background and career achievements.

Comedian Marcello Hernandez at loanDepot park in 2024. Photo: Sam Navarro

Source: Original

Marcello Hernandez is a Leo

Hernandez (aged 27 as of 2024) was born on 19 August 1997 in Miami, Florida, USA. In 2023, he celebrated his special day with an Instagram post reflecting on the milestones he had achieved the previous year.

25, you did something for me.

Regarding Marcello’s education, he graduated with a degree in Entrepreneurship and Communication from John Carroll University in 2019.

He is of mixed ethnic roots

Interestingly, Marcello Hernandez’s parents are immigrants. His dad is Dominican, while his mom is Cuban. While speaking to Morning Honey in 2023, the comedian revealed how his Latino background inspires his humour and his desire to have more of his people on television, saying:

My goal is to open doors for other people. I want to inspire young Latinos to be proud of their culture. Hopefully, more of them join the business so I can answer all their questions. I feel blessed and grateful to be where I am currently.

Marcello Hernandez shares a close relationship with his mother

Marcello Hernandez’s mother often contributes to the storylines of his comedy. In an August 2024 interview with Variety, the actor shared how she is his world, stating:

Most of my jokes revolve around my relationship with my mom growing up. She struggled to get to the US and make a home here. Therefore, I respect and trust her judgment.

On 11 October 2023, he revealed the force that consistently propels him forward via an Instagram post that read:

I do it for my mother.

Marcello and his mother posing for the camera (L). Hernandez during the 2022 Skechers Commercial (R). Photo: @marcellohdz on Instagram, Kyle Dubie via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is Saturday Night Live’s youngest cast member

The Florida native previously performed comedy on social media channels, such as the weekly review show Only in Dade on TikTok. Marcello Hernandez’s stand-up career officially began in 2019 after he relocated to New York City.

In a 2024 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he hilariously narrated some of the hardships he faced during the beginning of his career, stating:

For three years, I sold tickets on the streets next to drug dealers. No matter what I did, they had a better product.

In 2022, the creative was selected for Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy. The same year, he joined SNL, becoming the show’s first cast member from Generation Z.

Marcello Hernandez's net worth is impressive

According to TheCityCeleb, Marcello is worth $4 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful comedy career, writing gigs and appearances on SNL.

He commands a huge online following

As of 28 September 2024, Marcello Hernandez’s Instagram account had 1.3 million followers. He also has 73k Facebook followers and 10.3k followers on X.

Marcello Hernandez during the Dune: Part Two premiere at Lincoln Center in 2024. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Marcello Hernandez’s shows have catapulted him to stardom, sparking interest in his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who is Marcello Hernandez’s wife?

The actor is currently unmarried. However, he often declares interest in becoming a husband and a dad one day.

Is Marcello Hernandez single?

Unlike his on-screen persona, Hernandez remains particularly secretive about his love life. Therefore, it is difficult to establish whether he is seeing someone.

Who is the Hispanic guy on SNL?

While Marcello is presently riding high on his SNL success, he is slowly becoming a significant force in increasing Latino representation in mainstream entertainment.

What has Marcello Hernandez been in?

As an actor, he has starred in Impractical Jokers (2011), The Improviser (2022) and Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

Hernandez at the 2024 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Was Marcello Hernandez a baseball player?

The Miami native played baseball before becoming a soccer star. Nonetheless, he later transitioned to comedy, where he has achieved admirable success.

Marcello Hernandez’s height has been subject to public scrutiny ever since the comedian made his SNL debut. Standing at a modest 5 feet 6 inches, he is not just another face in the crowd. His journey from a wide-eyed kid in Florida to a featured player on one of America’s most iconic comedy shows is remarkable.

