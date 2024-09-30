Who is Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend? Get to know Kishele Shipley

Kawhi Leonard is an American professional basketball star for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. Nicknamed Klaw for his ball-hawking skills, he is widely recognised as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. But how much do you know about Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, the woman behind his success and the mother of his kids?

Kawhi Leonard during a 2024 game against the Philadelphia 76ers (L). The NBA star and his partner, Kishele, at ComplexCon in 2023 (R). Photo: Tim Nwachukwu, Kayla Oaddams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In an era where superstars worldwide flaunt their partners, especially on social media platforms, Kawhi seeks to be slightly different. He prefers keeping details about his partner away from the spotlight. Therefore, little is known about Shipley, who lives one of the most grounded and private lives despite her boyfriend being one of the most famous stars in the NBA.

Kishele Shipley’s profile summary

Full name Kishele Shipley Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1989 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education San Diego State University Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 64 kg (141 lbs) Body measurements in inches 38-28-36 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Kawhi Leonard Children 2 Parents Kenneth and Cathy Marie Shipley Siblings 2 (Kenisha and Kasandra Shipley) Famous for Being Kawhi Leonard’s girlfriend

Who is Kawhi Leonard’s girlfriend, Kishele Shipley?

Kishele Shipley gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman’’. She has been by Leonard’s side through his significant career moments, and her unwavering support for his sporting career is unmatched.

While the NBA star rarely talks about his relationship publicly, during a July 2019 interview with Yahoo Sports, he revealed that his move from the Toronto Raptors to the Los Angeles Clippers was motivated by his desire to be closer to his family, saying:

It was more of a family situation than a basketball decision. Basketball will be here long without me so I intend to share my time with my loved ones. That is primarily why I came to the Clippers.

But beyond Shipley’s association with a celebrity, there are juicy details about her to uncover. Discover some lesser-known facts about Kawhi’s girlfriend.

Kishele Shipley and Kawhi Leonard posing for the camera. Photo: @ultrasceltics on X (Twitter)

Source: Original

Kishele Shipley is a Cali girl

Shipley (35 as of 2024) was born on 10 April 1989 in San Diego, California, USA. The family’s middle child, her parents, Kenneth and Cathy Marie Shipley, raised her alongside her two sisters, Kenisha and Kassandra.

Kenisha reportedly works as a researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, while Kassandra is a school teacher.

She met Kawhi Leonard in college

Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley crossed paths while attending San Diego State University. As a member of the university’s men’s basketball team, he leads them to win the Mountain West Conference championship in his freshman year.

Leonard left the school in 2011 to join that year’s NBA Draft, where he signed with the San Antonio Spurs. On the other hand, Shipley graduated with a degree in Public Administration. Kawhi Leonard’s partner worked in human resources for a few years before relocating to Texas with him.

Shipley and Kawhi Leonard sparked engagement rumours in 2022

On 25 May 2022, TMZ photographed the couple arriving at LAX with Kishele rocking a large diamond ring on her left finger.

Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley during the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

However, by the time reporters had caught up to them, she had already removed the ring from her finger. While this sparked speculations that they had gotten engaged, neither party has ever commented on the issue.

She and Kawhi have two kids together

The couple is blessed with two kids. Their firstborn child, a daughter named Kaliyah, was born in 2016.

According to My San Antonio, Kawhi’s San Antonio Spurs teammates threw him a baby shower before the birth. In April 2019, fans were worried when the sportsman missed a game against the Chicago Bulls.

However, it was later revealed that his absence was the birth of his second child with his partner. In a 2020 interview, Leonard opened up about sharing memorable moments with his family during the COVID-19 lockdown, stating:

We play cards and games with the kids and do riddles and puzzles, which is super fun.

Kishele is his biggest supporter

Shipley is her partner’s greatest cheerleader. In 2019, when Leonard helped the Toronto Raptors secure a championship win against the Golden State Warriors, she quickly congratulated him on this victory with a teary hug.

Kawhi, Kaliyah and Kishele (L-R) during the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Leonard’s celebrity status means that his personal life details, including his partner and kids, are subject to public scrutiny. Below are some frequently asked questions about Kishele and Kawhi Leonard’s relationship:

Is Kawhi Leonard married?

Kawhi is currently unmarried. Despite his popularity, he prefers to keep his love life details under wraps.

Is Kawhi Leonard in a relationship?

The NBA player has been romantically involved with Kishele Shipley for over a decade. They have two children.

Who are Kawhi Leonard’s children?

Leonard and Shipley’s daughter, Kaliyah Leonard, was born in 2016. Their son was born three years later. However, his name remains a mystery.

What nationality is Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi (aged 33 as of 2024) was born on 29 June 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is of American nationality and African-American descent.

Los Angeles Clippers star Leonard during a 2024 game against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

What is Kawhi Leonard’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Leonard is worth $120 million. His annual base salary of $52 million makes him among the highest-paid athletes worldwide.

Although one would expect Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, to be basking in the glory of her boyfriend’s prominence, this is not the case. Instead, she has mastered maintaining a low-key profile away from prying eyes.

