Meet Marcus Freeman's wife, Joanna Freeman: Facts about ND Coach's better half

Marcus Freeman is a former American football linebacker and current head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite his playing career being curtailed early by a medical condition, Freeman still found a way to bring his talents and abilities to the pitch. But beyond his illustrious career, he is a doting husband and father of six. So, who is Marcus Freeman's wife?

Marcus during his team's 2023 match against Stanford Cardinal (L). The Freeman family (R). Photo: Thearon Henderson via Getty Images, @coachmfreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many celebrity marriages end in divorce. However, Marcus and Joanna’s marriage has stood the test for over a decade and has become admired by many. While you would expect Joanna to be basking in the glory of her spouse’s success, this is not the case, as she prefers a private lifestyle. We have defied the odds to reveal some lesser-known facts about the celebrity wife.

Joanna Freeman’s profile summary

Full name Joanna Herncane Freeman Famous as Joanna Freeman Gender Female Date of birth 24 August 1984 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Ohio, USA Current residence Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Ohio State University Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Marcus Freeman Children 6 Parents Melville and Marie (Downey) Herncane Profession Former news anchor Famous for Being Marcus Freeman’s wife Social media Instagram

Who is Marcus Freeman's wife, Joanna Freeman?

Joanna gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s sporting career over the years is unmatched.

Marcus Freeman's family posing for a photo. Photo: @coachmfreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She was by Marcus’ side when an enlarged heart condition prompted his retirement at the age of 24. The former news reporter also took a career break to focus on caring for her family.

How old is Joanna Freeman?

According to MySportDab, Herncane (aged 39 as of 2024) was born on 24 August 1984 in Ohio, USA. Her parents are Melville and Marie (Downey) Herncane. In 2020, Marcus celebrated Joanna on her special day via a heartfelt Instagram post that he captioned:

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the Freeman rock! Thank you for all you do, Mrs. Freeman. We love you.

Herncane is an alumnus of Ohio State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism.

Where is Joanna Freeman now?

Notre Dame head coach’s wife currently resides with her family in Granger, Indiana. Her private Instagram account only allows a small group of people access to her life updates. Nonetheless, Joanna’s husband regularly shares their family moments online.

Freeman during a 2023 match at Notre Dame Stadium (L). Joanna and the kids posing for a photo at the beach (R). Photo: Michael Reaves via Getty Images, @coachmfreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Marcus Freeman?

Marcus was drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. A year later, in May, he retired and began focusing on a coaching career.

In January 2013, the sportsman was hired as the Purdue linebackers coach and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator three years later.

The ex-NFL player joined the Cincinnati Bearcats football staff as a linebacker coach and defensive coordinator. During the 2020 season, he was named the 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year.

On 8 January 2021, Marcus joined the University of Notre Dame’s football team as a defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in December. While speaking to ND Loyal in 2024, he revealed how he handles professional pressure, saying:

Although there is always external pressure, I put the most pressure on myself to see my players succeed. I want to see these young people achieve all their goals.

Marcus Freeman’s bio summary

Freeman (aged 38 as of 2024) was born on 10 January 1986 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, Ohio, USA.

The sportsman’s father, Michael, met his mother, Chong, while serving in the Air Force in South Korea. Marcus and his older brother, Michael Jr., are of African-American and Korean descent.

Regarding his education, the head coach attended Wayne High School, where he played for the school’s football team.

Head coach Marcus Freeman during his team's match against the Stanford Cardinal in 2022. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

How did Marcus and Joanna Freeman meet?

The couple's love story began when they were both students at Ohio State University and married in 2010. On 20 February 2020, the sportsman celebrated a decade of marital bliss in an Instagram post that read:

Celebrating 10 years of being married to the love of my life and the glue to the Freeman family. Happy Anniversary Jo!

Marcus Freeman’s children

Herncane and Marcus Freeman’s family consists of six children. Their first child, Vinny, was born in 2007, while their youngest one, Rocco, was born in 2018.

The duo's other children are Siena, Gino, Nico, and Capri. The coach also shares another daughter, Bria, with his ex-girlfriend Aynsley Collier.

What is Marcus Freeman’s net worth?

As documented by Sportskeeda, Marcus has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career, which involves coaching the University of Notre Dame’s football team.

FAQs

Marcus’ celebrity status constantly puts those associated with him in the spotlight. Below are some frequently asked questions about his family;

Is Marcus Freeman married?

The Ohio native has been married to ex-journalist Joanna Herncane since 2010. The college sweethearts have six kids.

Marcus during a 2022 football match at TIAA Bank Field (L). The coach's mom and wife smiling for the camera (R). Photo: James Gilbert via Getty Images, @coachmfreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Marcus Freeman’s wife Catholic?

After becoming the Notre Dame head coach, the sportsman converted to Catholicism. He later revealed it was a family decision, as his spouse and kids were already Catholic.

Marcus Freeman’s wife, Joanna, has been his greatest cheerleader for over a decade. While she has not been in the limelight like her husband, Marcus often acknowledges her input to the successful football coach he is today.

READ ALSO: Who is Rory St. Clair Gainer, Rebecca Ferguson's husband?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson's husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer. The couple have been together for about eight years and share a daughter, Sage.

Rory Gainer is a London-based businessman. Check the article for more on his marriage to the Mission: Impossible star.

Source: Briefly News