Jesse Watters’ net worth, salary, assets, and career earnings

Jesse Bailey Watters is an American conservative political commentator and a television host on Fox News. He is best known for his appearance on the political talk show The O’Reilly Factor. In 2017, Watters became a co-host of the roundtable series The Five. He currently hosts the Jesse Watters Primetime show. With a career spanning two decades, fans are curious about his wealth. So, what is Jesse Watters’ net worth?

Jesse Watters at the Fox News Channel Studios (L). The commentator at the Grimaldi's Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Watters’s net worth reflects his natural talent and financial acumen. He has multiple income streams, contributing to his overall wealth thanks to his ability to create a unique niche that places him among the top players in the media industry.

This article uncovers the threads of Jesse’s success while estimating his net worth, a topic subject to public scrutiny.

Jesse Watters’ profile summary

Full name Jesse Bailey Watters Nickname Jesse Gender Male Date of birth 9 July 1978 Age 45 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Trinity College Height 6’1’’ (185 centimetres) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Emma DiGiovine Children 4 Parents Stephen Hapgood and Anne Purvis Profession Political commentator, author Political party Conservative Years active 2004-present Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Jesse Watters?

Jesse Watters (aged 45 as of 2024) was born on 9 July 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. His mother, Anne Purvis, is a child psychologist, while his father, Stephen Hapgood, is a teacher. Watters has some Irish ancestry on his father’s side.

Jesse Watters at the Fox News Channel Studios in New York City, USA. Photo: John Lamparski

Regarding his education, Jesse attended the William Penn Charter School through his junior year before his family relocated to Long Island, New York. He later proceeded to Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, where he graduated with a B.A. in history in 2001.

What is Jesse Watters’ net worth in 2024?

According to various sources, Jesse Watters has an alleged net worth of $10 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a Fox News television personality and political commentator.

In addition, Jesse has also been involved in various business ventures, including real estate investments.

How does Jesse Watters make his money?

Jesse’s story is not just about wealth but a narrative of passion meeting opportunity. Here are some of his revenue-generating channels that contribute significantly to his net worth.

Media industry

After graduating from university, Jesse worked as a production assistant at Fox News. In 2003, he became part of The O’Reilly Factor production team.

The following year, he was promoted to appear on air in segments of the show. A decade later, on 11 June 2014, Watters debuted as a guest co-host on the Fox News show Outnumbered.

Television personality Jesse Watters at the Fox News 4th annual all-American Christmas Tree lighting. Photo: Roy Rochlin

On 20 November 2015, he began hosting his own monthly program, Watters’ World. While the host has been described as an ambush journalist, he has defended himself by saying:

I try to make it enjoyable for the person I'm interviewing. We always come away from the interview all smiles, for the most part. And it is always fun to come back and look at the footage and say, 'Oh my gosh, what just happened?’

In January 2017, Watters’ World started airing weekly on Saturdays. The television personality became a co-host of the roundtable series The Five in April 2017.

On 24 January 2022, he began hosting the talk show Jesse Watters Primetime. Even though Jesse continued to be a co-host of The Five, Watters’ World ended on 15 January 2022.

In 2023, Fox News announced him as the permanent host of the networks’ 8 p.m. EST hour following the termination of Tucker Carlson’s contract.

Writing career

In April 2021, Anglo-American publishing company HarperCollins announced the publication of Jesse’s first book, How I Saved the World. Published on 6 July, the book debuted at number one on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list for the week ending 10 July 2021.

What is Jesse Watters’ salary?

Per The Big Lead, Watters reportedly bags $5 million annually from his work at Fox News. This is a testament to his sharp commentary and ability to connect with the audience.

Jesse Watters’ house

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Watters paid $1.1 million for a Jersey Shore home in 2021. Situated in the town of Beach Haven, he listed the property for sale in December 2022 for $1.85 million.

Jesse Watters at the Fox News Channel Studios. Photo: Roy Rochlin

In March 2023, the television personality sold the house for $1.65 million. In February 2023, he paid $2.8 million for a 10,296-square-foot mansion in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The property spans 5.64 acres and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was facilitated by Diane Johns from Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

Does Jesse Watters own a Tesla?

Jesse maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. He purportedly recently acquired a new Tesla Model X valued at $120,000. Here is a glimpse of Jesse Watters’ car collection as per CaclubIndia.

Car Buying price Rolls Royce Ghost $332,500 Lamborghini Huracan $218,000 Bentley Continental GT $202,500 Mercedes Benz S-Class $118, 450 Porsche Panamera $88,550

Does Jesse Watters own a yacht?

The political commentator allegedly owns two yachts. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation to substantiate this claim.

Where is Jesse Watters now?

Jesse Watters during Fox News' The Five at the network's studios in New York City, USA. Photo: John Lamparski

Jesse currently resides in New Jersey with his wife, Emma DiGiovine, a former producer. The duo share two kids.

Jesse Watters’ net worth has increased by a million over the years. This mirrors his financial achievements in his multifaceted career and personal endeavours.

