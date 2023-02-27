Michaelhouse fees in South Africa: Address, sports, calendar

Michaelhouse is one of South Africa's most prestigious private schools with a rich heritage. The Christian-based boy school has an all-rounded academic system that ensures the holistic growth of learners. The high Michaelhouse fees also make it one of the most expensive educational institutions in the country.

Michaelhouse is the second most expensive school in South Africa. Photo: Juan Mabromata

Source: Getty Images

The all-boys school is equipped with several state-of-the-art facilities for academic, sporting, and cultural learning. Michaelhouse has produced several notable alumni, including rugby athlete Pat Lambie, entrepreneur Desmond Sacco, novelist Craig Higginson, Australian canoeist Jean van der Westhuyzen, and novelist Johan van der Ruit.

Michaelhouse profile

Michaelhouse is a private senior boarding school in Balgowan, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, South Africa. It was established in 1896 by Anglican Priest Cannon James Cameron Todd with just 15 boys and two small houses. The facility currently has ten boarding houses with a teacher-pupil ratio of 1:10 and writes examinations of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB). Michaelhouse has six learning areas, including;

Languages

Arts & Culture

Human & Social Studies and Languages

Physical, Mathematical, Computer and Life Sciences

Business, Commerce and Management Studies

Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology

Michaelhouse's architectural design resembles British schools. Photo: Juan Mabromata

Source: Getty Images

How much are Michaelhouse's school fees in 2024?

Michaelhouse is the second-most expensive school in South Africa after their friendly rivals and neighbours, Hilton College. The fee structure for Michaelhouse is as follows:

Non-refundable registration fee: R950

R950 Annual board and tuition E to A Block: R347,680

R347,680 Voluntary development levy: R6,100

R6,100 Debtors' admin fee: R4,929 (For SA residents not paying by debit order/non-South African residents who do not pay fees in advance)

R4,929 (For SA residents not paying by debit order/non-South African residents who do not pay fees in advance) Non-refundable acceptance fee: R75,000 for South African residents/R106,920 for non-South African residents

R75,000 for South African residents/R106,920 for non-South African residents Non-South African refundable deposit: R66,920

R66,920 Fees after a 3.5% discount for payment in advance: R335,511

R335,511 Other charges to purchase stationery, textbooks, uniforms, and personal items.

Fees and levies are invoiced in ten equal instalments starting December to September the following year, and debit orders are a prerequisite.

Michaelhouse calendar

Michaelhouse operates on a four-term calendar. The 2024 term dates are as follows:

Quater 2023 dates 2024 dates Lent quarter 17th January to 24th March Half-term break from 16th February to 20th February New boys arrive on 15th January 16th January to 21st March Half-term break from 15th February to 19th February New boys arrive on 14th January Pentecostal quarter 17th April to 23rd June Half-term break from 18th May to 22nd May 15th April to 21st June Half-term break from 16th May to 20th May Michaelmas quarter 17th July to 22nd September Half-term break from 17th August to 21st August 15th July to 20th September Half-term break from 15th August to 19th August Christmas quarter 9th October to 1st December No half-term break 1st October to 29th November No half-term break

Other important dates in 2024 include:

Event Date New Boys' Day 14th January 2024 Inter-House Swimming Gala N/A Prize Giving Ceremony 14th February 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon N/A Confirmation service N/A Opening of Dloti Quad and Makan Media Centre N/A Michaelhouse Easter Sports Festival N/A Grandparents Day 21st April 2024 Michaelhouse/Hilton Sports Day (Away) 4th May 2024 Old Boys' Gaudy Dinners 24th May 2024 Old Boys' Day and PBHS Winter Sports Day (home) 25th May 2024 Hilton/Michaelhouse Sports Day (Home) 15th June 2024 Matric Ball 5th August 2024 C Block Journey 7th to 19th September 2024 D Block Pondoland Hike 14th to 19th September 2024 E Block Camp 16th to 19th September 2024 Speech Day 11th October 2024 Remembrance Sunday 10th November 2024 Carol Service (Parents & community) November-December 2024

Michaelhouse reserves the right to make changes to the above dates. Kindly keep checking their website for any updates.

Michaelhouse sports

The school strives to nurture boys in all aspects of life, including academics, sports, culture, and environmental issues. The facility's sporting programme has 14 sports options that students can participate including athletics, basketball, canoeing, cricket, cross country, golf, hockey, rugby, soccer, squash, swimming, tennis, and water polo.

Michaelhouse is one of the few schools in KwaZulu-Natal that has invested well in sporting activities. The facility has 12 playing fields, including:

Two Astroturf hockey facilities Seven turf cricket pitches A dedicated cricket oval Athletics track Eight tennis courts A six-court squash complex with three glass-backed courts Indoor and outdoor basketball courts A 25m x 25m heated swimming pool A 30m x 25m water polo pool A state-of-the-art gymnasium A golf driving range A dam for canoeing enthusiasts

Michaelhouse has several sporting activities that students can take part in. Photo: @michaelhouse.org on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can contact the school using these telephone numbers:

General school: +27 33 234 1000

+27 33 234 1000 Admissions: +27 33 234 1141

+27 33 234 1141 Old Boy's Club: +27 33 234 1167

You can email them on:

Admissions: admissions@michaelhouse.org

admissions@michaelhouse.org Careers: careers@michaelhouse.org

careers@michaelhouse.org General enquiries: info@michaelhouse.org

info@michaelhouse.org Old Boy's Club: oldboys@michaelhouse.org

Alternatively, you can visit the school physically in Balgowan, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, South Africa. They are also on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

How many students does Michaelhouse have?

The all-boys school has about 615 students from Block E to Block A (grades 8 to 12). The students are aged between 13 and 18.

Who is the headmaster at Michaelhouse?

Antony Roy Clark is the current rector (headmaster) at Michaelhouse. The educationalist is a former first-class cricketer and previously headed four schools, including Malvern College in Worcestershire, Gresham's School in Norfolk, England, St. Andrew College, and St. Joseph's Marist College in Cape Town.

Michaelhouse was founded in 1896 in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Photo: Juan Mabromata

Source: Getty Images

How big is Michaelhouse?

The facility sits on a 680 hectares estate in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The buildings have the architectural design of British schools. The estate's lower level has classrooms and dining halls, while the upper level is home to the school's houses. The Michaelhouse Chapel was built at the heart of the school.

Which is the most expensive school in South Africa?

Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is the most expensive school in South Africa. Their annual tuition fees are R369,920, with an additional R480 per term for extras and a non-refundable entry fee of R92,480.

What is the most expensive private school in South Africa?

Hilton College is the most expensive private school in Mzansi, with an annual tuition fee of 369,920. It is closely followed by Michaelhouse in second place with an annual tuition of 347,680 and St. Andrew's College in third place with an annual tuition fee of R340,869.

Hilton College in KZN Midlands is the most expensive school in South Africa. Photo: @Hilton College on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the most expensive government school in South Africa?

Pretoria Boys High School is currently the most expensive government school in South Africa, with an annual fee of R65,850. It is closely followed by King Edward VII School with R65,600 and Rondebosch Boys' High School in third place with a yearly fee of R65,000.

What is the most expensive girl school in South Africa?

Roedean School for Girls in Johannesburg, Gauteng, is the most expensive girls' high school in South Africa. Their annual tuition fee is R338,428.

What is the most expensive girls' school in Cape Town?

Herschel Girls School is the most expensive girls' school in Cape Town. Their annual fee for grades 8 to 12 student boarders is over R250,000.

Michaelhouse fees are some of the highest in South Africa, but it is also one of the best schools in the region. The facility is established on Christian values and ensures holistic growth. Their students are taught to excel in all aspects of life, not just academics.

