Top 15 most expensive plants in the world in 2024 ranked

Plants have been used for decorative purposes in homes and workplaces for many years. Some are used for healing properties, while others are used as culinary herbs. Plant prices for certain varieties have insanely skyrocketed. Discover the most expensive plants in the world in 2024.

This list of the most expensive plants in the world is based on the prevailing price tags of the specific varieties. The list is subjective and may not include all expensive plants, especially if their prices are not readily available. Readers are encouraged to confirm the prices of these varieties from multiple sources before making a purchase decision.

Overview of the most expensive plants in the world

Ranking Plant Approximate cost 1 The Kadupul flower Priceless 2 Bonsai pine $1,300,000 3 Shenzhen Nongke orchid $217,000 4 Adansonii variegata $38,000 5 Rhaphidophora tetrasperma $27,100 6 Philodendron joepii $10,000 7 Hoya Carnosa Compacta $6,500 8 Gold of Kinabalu orchid $6,000 9 Hochstetter’s Butterfly orchid $6,000 10 Spiritus sancti $4,995 11 Pink Princess Galaxy $3,500 12 Monstera obliqua Peru $1,500 13 Variegated Philodendron billietiae About $1,238 14 Saffron crocus Between $1200 and $1500 per pound 15 Alocasia azlanii (Red Mambo) $700

The most expensive plants in the world

The most expensive plants in the world are worth a handsome amount of cash. Some are rare species that may not be easily available in the market.

15. Alocasia azlanii (Red Mambo) – $700

The Alocasia azlanii, commonly known as Red Mambo, is a rare and highly coveted houseplant known for its striking appearance. It is prized for its beautiful and distinctive foliage.

It has dark, almost black leaves with a metallic sheen. Its vibrant veins can appear in shades of pink, red, or purple. Alocasia azlanii (Red Mambo) goes for about $700.

14. Saffron crocus – between $1200 and $1500 per pound

Crocus sativus, commonly known as saffron crocus, is a flowering plant. Saffron is a delicious and colourful seasoning that is used in breads, desserts, and main dishes in many parts of the world.

The bright red-orange saffron threads people buy are the stigmas of the Saffron crocus flowers. A pound of Saffron crocus goes for between $1200 and $1500, making it one of the most expensive edible plants.

13. Variegated Philodendron billietiae – about $1,238

Variegated Philodendron billietiae has long been considered one of the holy grails in the world of rare plants. It produces long, strap-shaped leaves with beautiful orange petioles.

This plant grows as an epiphyte in nature and the elongated leaves and petioles help it stretch out and receive light. The variegated Philodendron billietiae goes for about $1,238.

12. Monstera obliqua Peru – $1,500

Specifically found in Central America, the Monstera Obliqua Peru is well-known for being a climber plant. The word Obliqua is used to describe the plant’s leaves that are oblique in shape. The Monstera Obliqua Peru costs about $1,500.

11. Pink Princess Galaxy – $3,500

The Pink Princess Galaxy has variegated leaves and is found in Colombia. It is similar to Philodendron Pink Congo, which is sometimes used to trick buyers. This unique plant sells for $3,500 because of its colour, age, high growth standards, and rarity.

10. Spiritus sancti – $4,995

The Spiritus sancti is native to the Brazilian city of Espirito Santo and is an endangered species. It is not easy to get this plant because it is grown privately and not in rainforests.

Interestingly, it requires a spacious area as it is a large plant. It is among the most expensive outdoor plants. A Spiritus sancti plant goes for about $4,995.

9. Hochstetter’s Butterfly orchid – $6,000

Hochstetter’s Butterfly orchid is another exotic plant. This type of orchid grows on mountaintops on the island of São Jorge.

It has a peach-yellow complexion and a butterfly pattern. Hochstetter’s Butterfly orchid was rediscovered years after it was said to be extinct in the North Atlantic. Its scarcity is the reason it is sold for $6,000 per stalk.

8. Gold of Kinabalu orchid – $6,000

The Gold of Kinabalu orchid is extremely expensive because of its beauty and rarity. It has lovely green petals embellished with red dots.

The Gold of Kinabalu orchid is grown only in Malaysia’s Kinabalu National Park. It is difficult to cultivate this flower as it takes many years to appear, hence the name Gold of Kinabalu. A piece of this exotic plant goes for about $6,000.

7. Hoya Carnosa Compacta – $6,500

Hoya Carnosa is an evergreen plant from Australia and East Asia. It requires dry soil and less sunny conditions to thrive. The plant is known for its curled, fleshy leaves that grow in long rope-like vines. A Hoya Carnosa Compacta plant goes for about $6,500.

6. Philodendron joepii - $10,000

Philodendron joepii is a rare species of Philodendron that requires some effort to find. This Philodendron features tri-lobed leaves with a pointed tip.

This exotic, rare, and highly sought-after tropical plant species from the large and diverse Philodendron genus. Philodendron joepii goes for about $10,000.

5. Rhaphidophora tetrasperma – $27,100

The Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma plant is found in parts of Malaysia and Southern Thailand. It has unique green wavy leaves that almost look like cut paper.

The Rhaphidophora was seen on Trade Me from a New Zealand seller who sold it for $27,100. The Asian plant is also a great home décor item.

4. Adansonii variegata – $38,000

Monstera Adansonii is one of the most expensive houseplants in 2024. It is a South American plant primarily found in tropical rainforests.

The conditions necessary for the growth of Adansonii Variegata are indirect sun and receiving enough water. This type of monstera has also been found in Central America and Mexico, with a price tag of $38,000, making it the most expensive monstera.

3. Shenzhen Nongke orchid – $217,000

The Shenzhen Nongke orchid is among the most exotic and expensive plants in the world. This orchid variety was cultivated in China for eight years.

It takes four to five years to bloom. Its long cultivation process makes it pricey, with a price tag of about $217,000. The orchid’s uniqueness is found in its shape, colour and fragrance.

2. Bonsai pine – $1,300,000

The Bonsai pine ranks second on the list of the top 10 most expensive plants in the world. It is described as an ancient art form through which huge trees are grown in small containers.

Despite only being a few feet tall, this pine can be the size of massive natural monuments. The plant has Asian origins and its value increases with maturity. The highest price a Bonsai pine plant has ever been sold for is $1,300,000.

1. The Kadupul flower - Priceless

The Kadupul flower is the most expensive plant in 2024. Interestingly, it does not have a price tag because it is priceless. The Kadupul flower is Sri Lanka's native blossom.

This plant is priceless because it quickly dies after being picked. A picked flower is only able to survive the night before it fades to nothing at dawn.

Which plant has the highest price in the world?

The priciest plant in the world is priceless. The Kadupul flower does not have a price tag because of how rare and fragile it is.

What is the most expensive natural plant?

The Kadupul flower is the most expensive natural plant. It does not have a price tag because of how rare and fragile it is.

What is the most expensive house plant?

The most expensive house plants include Variegated Monstera, Philodendron Pink Princess, Monstera obliqua, Philodendron tortum, Alocasia azlanii, and Hoya carnosa.

What is the rarest houseplant in the world?

The rarest house plants include Hoya carnosa, Variegated Monstera, Philodendron Pink Princess, Monstera obliqua, Philodendron tortum, and Alocasia azlanii.

Why are rare plants so expensive?

There are a few factors that contribute to rare plants being pricey. These include their beauty, the process of growing these plants, and propagation. They are also expensive because they are not easy to find.

What is the most expensive culinary herb?

Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive culinary herbs in the world. A pound goes for between $1,200 and $1,500.

Why is Monstera so pricy?

Monstera plants are expensive because of their rarity and popularity. During their growing process, a mutation in their chlorophyll formation gives their leaves a half-moon appearance, which is another reason they are costly.

The most expensive plants in the world are rare and beautiful. They require special growing conditions to thrive. Some grow in specific parts of the world only.

