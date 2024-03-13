40 animals that start with N: fascinating facts and photos

Whether you are an educator aiming to incorporate animals into alphabet lessons or an animal lover, you might be eager to explore the fascinating world of the animal kingdom. This post explores animals whose names start with the letter N with intriguing facts and pictures.

Some common animals that start with the letter N are numbat, nuthatch and nilgai. Photo: Lea Scaddan, Leah Dcks/500px, Jayantibhai Movaliya (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Some of the common animals that start with the letter N are newts, Nile crocodiles, Nematodes and the melodic nightingale. The diversity showcased by these animals highlights the awe-inspiring richness that makes Earth a planet brimming with life.

40 animals that start with N

Animals that start with N can be found in the deep oceans, on land and in air. Discover some familiar and intriguing animals that begin with this letter.

1. Narwhal

The Narwhals are known for their long, spiralling tusk, reaching lengths up to 10 feet. Photo: CoreyFord

Source: Getty Images

The narwhal is a fascinating Arctic whale that is distinctive for its long, spiralling tusk, which reaches lengths up to 10 feet. Despite its unicorn-like appearance, the tusk is an elongated tooth. Narwhals use their tusks for various purposes, such as breaking through ice and communication.

2. Numbat

Numbats are insect-eating mammals. Photo: Lea Scaddan

Source: Getty Images

Numbats are tiny anteaters with powerful claws, long snouts, and tongues that are longer than their head. These animals are considered very fondly in the Australian culture. Their underside is cream or light grey, while the tail is covered with long, grey hair flecked with white. These animals are diurnal and rely on their keen sense of smell to locate their prey.

3. Nightingale

Nightingales are often heard during the night. Photo: Aire images

Source: Getty Images

The nightingale (Luscinia megarhynchos) is a small passerine bird best known for its enchanting and beautiful melodies. They are plain brown on the upperside except for the reddish tails, which are buff to white below. These animals are known for their migratory habits that cover vast distances between their breeding and wintering grounds.

4. Newt

Newts are notable for their bright colours and can regenerate lost limbs. Photo: Paul Starosta

Source: Getty Images

The newt is one of the cute animals that start with the letter N. They are small semi-aquatic amphibians that look like a cross between a frog and a lizard. These small creatures are unique because they can regenerate limbs, eyes, spinal cords, hearts, intestines, and upper and lower jaws. Many newts produce toxins in their skin secretions to defend themselves against predators.

5. Nighthawk

Nighthawks use their excellent night vision to hunt for insects. Photo: @NorthCascadesNationalPark on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nighthawk is a nocturnal bird with large wings and a wide mouth adept at catching insects in flight. This bird has a large, flattened head and long, narrow, pointed wings. They are primarily found in North America and South America. Common nighthawks are carnivores (insectivores) and feed on beetles, queen ants, mosquitoes, and true bugs.

6. Nurse Shark

Nurse sharks spend much of their time resting on the ocean floor. Photo: Stephen Frink

Source: Getty Images

The nurse shark is a bottom-dwelling species known for its docile nature and unique habit of allowing smaller fish to clean parasites from its body. Despite its somewhat intimidating appearance, the nurse shark is generally harmless to humans and spends much of its time resting on the ocean floor.

7. Nutria

Nutrias have webbed hind feet and distinctive orange incisor teeth. Photo: Andreas Furil/500px

Source: Getty Images

The nutria is a rodent animal that starts with N. It is a large, semi-aquatic rodent native to South America. It is recognised for its webbed hind feet and distinctive orange incisor teeth. This N animal is also a prolific swimmer.

8. Nuthatch

Nuthatchs consume insects and seeds. Photo: Leah Dcks/500px

Source: Getty Images

The nuthatch is a small songbird with a strong beak used to crack open nuts. These agile birds often head down tree trunks for insects and seeds. Nuthatches are known for their distinctive calls in woodlands across Europe, Asia, and North America.

9. Nyala

Nyalas inhabit dense woodlands. Photo: Martin Harvey

Source: Getty Images

The Nyala is a large antelope native to eastern and southern Africa. Its spiral horns and striking markings distinguish it. Male nyalas showcase impressive spiral horns, while females display a reddish-brown coat with white stripes. These herbivores inhabit dense woodlands and are known for their elusive nature.

10. Nautilus

Nautilus possesses a beautiful spiral shell. Photo: Stuart Westmorland

Source: Getty Images

The nautilus is among the marine animals starting with the letter N. The animal possesses a beautiful spiral shell, often called a living fossil. They are found in deep ocean waters and have survived relatively unchanged for millions of years.

11. Neapolitan Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiff is renowned for its gentle nature and massive size. Photo: Simon Murrell

Source: Getty Images

The Neapolitan Mastiff is a giant dog breed originating from Italy. It is renowned for its gentle nature and enormous size. These dogs are characterised by loose, wrinkled skin and a distinct appearance. They are affectionate and loyal companions and were historically employed as guard dogs.

12. Nile Crocodile

The Nile crocodile is one of the planet's largest predators. Photo: Manoj Shah

Source: Getty Images

The Nile crocodile is the largest reptile in Africa and ranks among the planet's largest predators. It is found in various aquatic habitats and is known for its stealth and powerful jaws. Nile crocodiles are apex predators, with a diet that includes fish, mammals, and occasionally, larger prey such as wildebeests.

13. Nile Perch

The Nile perch is prized by anglers for its size and fighting ability. Photo: Sebastian Condrea

Source: Getty Images

The Nile perch is a large freshwater fish native to the Nile River but has been introduced to other African lakes. This animal has had significant ecological impacts on local fish populations because of its predatory nature. The Nile perch is prized by anglers for its size and fighting ability.

14. Nilgai

Nilgai is the largest antelope in Asia. Photo: Jayantibhai Movaliya

Source: Getty Images

The nilgai is among the animals whose name starts with the letter N from India. It is a large antelope known as the blue bull due to its distinctive bluish-grey coat. These herbivores inhabit a range of environments, from grasslands to forests. Nilgais are recognised for their robust build and are considered one of the largest antelope species.

15. Nightingale Reed Warbler

Nightingale Reed Warbler is known for its melodious tunes during the breeding season. Photo: SirWat

Source: Getty Images

The nightingale reed warbler is a small songbird found in Europe and Asia. The animal is celebrated for its beautiful and complex song. They inhabit wetlands and reed beds and are known for their melodious tunes during the breeding season.

16. Numbfish

The numbfish possesses the ability to generate a powerful electric shock. Photo: @WildlifeJamaica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The numbfish is an electric fish found in the waters off the coast of South America. The animal possesses the ability to generate a powerful electric shock. Also known as the numbfish or coffin ray, this species uses electric fields for communication, navigation, and locating prey. These animals are well-adapted to their underwater environment, where their electrical abilities provide a distinct advantage in hunting and self-defence.

17. Natterjack Toad

The Natterjack toad is found in sandy habitats. Photo: PhotoAlto/Odilon Dimier

Source: Getty Images

The Natterjack toad is a European amphibian with a distinctive yellow stripe down its back and is famed for its loud mating call. These toads are primarily found in sandy habitats and are known for their unique, explosive breeding behaviour.

18. Neon Tetra

Neon Tetras create a stunning visual display in aquariums with their iridescent blue and red stripes. Photo: Vladimir Godnik

Source: Getty Images

The neon tetra is one of the cute animals that start with N. It is a small and brightly coloured freshwater fish. These schooling fish create a stunning visual display in aquariums with their iridescent blue and red stripes. Neon Tetras are known for their peaceful nature, making them a favourite among aquarium enthusiasts.

19. Newfoundland

The Newfoundland is renowned for its gentle nature and swimming ability. Photo: Anita Kot

Source: Getty Images

The Newfoundland is a large and powerful dog breed originating from the island of Newfoundland. This dog species is renowned for its gentle nature and swimming ability. Newfoundland has thick, water-resistant coats and webbed feet, making them excellent swimmers.

20. Nematodes

Nematodes play crucial roles in nutrient cycling. Photo: @biologicalsciencesleeds on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nematodes, commonly referred to as roundworms, are microscopic worms found naturally in the soil. These creatures are bilaterally symmetrical, elongated, and tapered at both ends. Nematodes are a vital component of ecosystems and have significant implications in agriculture.

21. Nightingale Wren

Nightingale Wrens are spread in South America and North America. Photo: Fusaromike

Source: Getty Images

The nightingale wren is a species of passerine bird. These bird species are distributed in South America and North America. The birds are celebrated for their melodious tunes. These wrens inhabit dense forests and are often heard during the breeding season.

22. Nightjar

Nightjars nest in heathland and young conifer plantations. Photo: Henrik Karlsson

Source: Getty Images

The nightjar is a nocturnal bird found in various parts of the world. These birds nest in heathland and young conifer plantations. They are known for their large eyes and insect-eating habits. The nightjar is hard to see during the daytime due to its brown and black tree-bark-like plumage. Nightjars are expert hunters of flying insects during the twilight hours.

23. Needlefish

The needlefish feeds on smaller fish and invertebrates. Photo: d3_plus D.Naruse @Japan

Source: Getty Images

The needlefish is a sleek and elongated fish known for its needle-like beak and agility in the water. These fast swimmers can leap out of the water to escape predators. Needlefish are carnivorous and feed on smaller fish and invertebrates.

24. Noisy Miner

The Noisy Miner is notorious for its aggressive behaviour and loud calls. Photo: Ozflash

Source: Getty Images

The noisy miner is a common Australian bird. It is notorious for its aggressive behaviour and loud calls. These territorial honeyeaters are often seen in urban and suburban areas, where they vigorously defend their feeding territories. These birds play a pollination and seed dispersal role in their native ecosystems.

25. Norfolk Terrier

The Norfolk Terrier is known for its friendly personality and hunting skills. Photo: Michael Robbins

Source: Getty Images

The Norfolk terrier is a small terrier-type dog breed originating from England. It is known for its friendly personality and hunting skills. These compact and alert dogs were historically used for hunting small vermin. These N animals are cherished for their affectionate nature and make delightful companions.

26. North American Beaver

The North American Beaver is renowned for its exceptional dam-building abilities. Photo: Webmink

Source: Getty Images

The North American Beaver is a large rodent native to North America renowned for its exceptional dam-building abilities. These industrious mammals construct elaborate dams using branches, mud, and stones, creating essential habitats for various other species.

27. Neddicky

The Neddicky is known for its distinctive call and cheerful presence. Photo: @GardenRouteBirds on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The neddicky, or piping cisticola, is a small passerine bird native to Africa. These bird species are mainly found in light woodlands and shrublands of southern Africa's subtropics and temperate regions. They are known for their distinctive call and cheerful presence.

28. Nandu

Nandu has long legs adapted for running at high speeds. Photo: @statenislandzoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nandu is a large flightless bird native to South America belonging to the ostrich family. These birds have a height of up to two and a half meters and a weight of up to 150 kilograms. Their food consists of tender green leaves, seeds, insects and other small animals. These birds are known for their agility and social behaviour and are often found in grasslands and open habitats.

29. Nase

The nase has blue-grey metallic-coloured scales and an orange tail. Photo: @flyfishingforcoarsefish on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nase is a freshwater fish with a spindle-shaped physique. The animal has blue-grey metallic-coloured scales and an orange tail. The fish range from 25 to 40 centimetres in length and weigh about 1000 grams.

30. Ningaui

The Ningaui is mainly found in Australia. Photo: @nativemouse on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ningaui is one of the small mammals that starts with N. It is mainly found in the southern provinces of Australia, including Victoria, South Australia and southern Western Australia. These animals have long, thin, hairless tails roughly the same length as the body.

31. Nabarlek

Nabarleks are adapted to rocky habitats and escarpments. Photo: @PerthZoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nabarlek are tiny species of macropod found in northern Australia. They reside in rocky hollows and forages and are distinguished by a reddish tinge to the mostly grey fur. These animals spend their day sheltering in crevices and caves and emerge at night to eat grasses and herbs.

32. Nightfish

Nighfish have long and compressed bodies. Photo: @RedandGreen00 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nightfish is a freshwater fish known for its nocturnal habits. They have a long and compressed body with a large oblique mouth. The adults hide in the daylight hours and emerge to feed at night.

33. Napu

Napu mainly feeds on fallen fruit, berries, aquatic plants, leaves, buds, shrubs, and grasses. Photo: @nparksbuzz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Napus is a species of even-toed ungulate in the family Tragulidae. They are recognised for their distinctive antlers and solitary behaviour. These creatures are nocturnal animals who have distinct patterns of activity and resting. Napus mainly feed on fallen fruit and berries, aquatic plants, leaves, buds, shrubs and grasses.

34. Nalolo blenny

The Nalolo blenny is known for its elongated body and distinctive markings. Photo: @FishesOfMaldives on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nalolo is a species of fish mainly found in the rivers of Africa and the Indian Ocean. These animals are known for their elongated body and can grow up to 6.5 cm.

35. Noddy

Noddies are skilled fliers and adept divers. Photo: @Thelanddownunder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Named for their nodding displays, these tropical birds have wedge-shaped or slightly forked tails. They are found in tropical and subtropical regions. They tolerate humans and can be picked up off the nest. These birds feed on fish and squid, which they gather by flying low over the sea's surface and picking them up.

36. Noctule

Noctules are known for their large size and agile flight. Photo: Belizar73

Source: Getty Images

The noctule is a species of bat found in Europe and Asia. It is known for its large size and agile flight. As nocturnal hunters, the Noctule preys on flying insects by utilising echolocation for navigation and locating prey. These bats play a crucial role in controlling insect populations.

37. Numbray

The Numbray fish have a disc-like shape. Photo: @1stWWSS on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The numbray is unique to Australia and found down the east coast from Queensland to the Victorian border. These animals are identified by their disc-like shape, one being the head and pectoral fins and a smaller disc formed by the pelvic fins. Numbrays typically reach about 40cm in length.

38. Nurseryfish

The nurseryfish is known for its unique parenting behaviour. Photo: @trapmanbermagui on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nurseryfish occur in fresh and brackish waters of the Indo-Malay region and parts of northern Australia. They are unique because males carry the fertilised eggs on a bony 'hook' on top of the head until they hatch.

39. Noodlefish

The noodlefish has an elongated, ribbon-like body. Photo: @oceandefender on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The noodlefish, also known as the oarfish, is a deep-sea fish with an elongated, ribbon-like body. It is one of the longest fish species. Despite its rare sightings at the ocean's surface, the noodlefish remains an enigmatic and fascinating denizen of the deep.

40. Nightcrawler

Nightcrawlers are generally red, brown or grey. Photo: @myvermiculture on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The nightcrawlers are often referred to as earthworms used for fishing bait. They are generally red, brown or grey. These animals provide a valuable service to gardeners, farmers and the earth by soil aeration. They are also an important food source for various animals.

What mammals begin with N?

Some of the mammals that start with the letter N include narwhal, numbat, nilgai, nightingale reed warbler, North American Beaver, and Neddicky.

What is a bird that starts with N?

Some of the birds that start with the letter N include nightingale, neddicky, nightjar, noisy miner and noddy.

What kind of rat starts with an N?

Some of the famous rats that start with N include the nutria and Norway rats.

This comprehensive list of animals that begin with N provides a glimpse into nature's diverse and intriguing world. These animals contribute to the richness of Earth's ecosystems by highlighting the incredible variety of life on the planet.

