Music superstar Prince Kaybee is working on new music despite his arm injuries from the last motorbike accident

The Wajelwa hitmaker previewed a new song on Twitter (X), and in the video, he covered his hand with a bandage

Prince Kaybee received love and support from his fans, but there are still some people who are advising him to jump to Amapiano

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Prince Kaybee is still recovering from his injuries, but that does not mean the music has to stop. The star previewed a song he is currently busy with, and it sounds like it will be a banger.

Prince Kaybee shared a video where he worked on his upcoming single. Image: @princekaybeesa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee gives fans a taste of new music

Chart-topping muso Prince Kaybee is hard at work to deliver new music for his fans. This is despite his arm and leg injuries from the last motorbike accident he was involved in.

The Wajelwa hitmaker previewed the new song on Twitter (X). In the video, he covered his hand with a bandage.

Captioning his post, Kaybee wrote:

"Post injury melodies. Good Morning."

Mzansi reacts to the new song

Prince Kaybee received praise from his fans, who are enthused by the star's musical skills.

However, there are still some people who are advising him to jump to Amapiano and switch his sound to fit in with the new wave.

@Ori_RSA:

"Thanks for the morning jamming session, City Dad. Drop that banger."

@XUFFLER:

"Just jump to AMAPIANO once!!"

@huli_longtom:

"Y'all are weird. Not everyone wants to make music to stay relevant."

@Duncan30414908:

"I think #Amapiano BPM is coming to him. It's always changing."

@Mozie_007:

"This is fire bro, drop it."

@VendaVendor:

"You’re cooking."

@PebblesNeo:

"Yaaaaaaas it's the one."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"One thing about you you’ll always make bangers."

Prince Kaybee to drop Shuk Shuk

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee announced to his supporters that he has a new song on the way. The Charlotte hitmaker shared a teaser of his upcoming track, Shuk Shuk and received the green light from supporters.

Mzansi praised Kaybee's musical genius while eager to hear the track in its entirety.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News