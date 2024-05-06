Somizi Mhlongo recently gave himself flowers for his achievements and admirable resilience

This was ahead of the media personality's anticipated Jubilee, where he booked a large number of local acts to celebrate life with him

Fans and followers showed love for SomGAGA and sang his praises for his hard work

Somizi Mhlongo gave himself flowers for all his hard work. Images: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo didn't wait for anyone to give him flowers and decided to do it himself. The Living the Dream star had Mzansi in their feelings over the love letter he wrote to himself.

Somizi Mhlongo shares self-love post

Ahead of his anticipated Jubilee event on Saturday, 4 May 2024, Somizi Mhlongo sang his own praises for his hard work.

Taking to his Instagram page, SomGAGA posted throwback photos with his late parents, Ndaba Mhlongo, and veteran actress, Mary Twala.

Somizi gave himself flowers for always believing in himself and his supporters, saying he was proud of himself for how far he has come:

"Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, I am so proud of you. For always having a vision and making sure you bring it to life no matter the outcome.

"For trusting the process. For believing in yourself, in God, your ancestors, your people and your supporters. For taking risks. Today is one of them. Your mama and papa are proud of you."

Mzansi shows love to Somizi Mhlongo

Like his time on Idols SA, fans sang SomGAGA's praises for being an extraordinary entertainer and for inspiring those who look up to him:

zofo_zee showed love to Somizi:

"Keep shining, Som G. I love you lots."

positivegp said:

"Passion will always pay your bills. Favour isn’t fair. Keep shining."

brownskin.xaba wrote:

"The way your mom and dad were looking at you, just proves that it's all about you, SomSom."

sibongilemthombeni65 gushed over SomGAGA:

"Super proud of you, Somizi. You are truly an inspiration to me."

usinazo posted:

"We are proud of you, Buyani!"

Somizi Mhlongo steals the show at wedding ceremony

In more Somizi Mhlongo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's outfit at a wedding in Zeerust.

Mzansi felt that SomGAGA stole the show and, with his look, disrespected the couple, especially the bride.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News