Somizi remembers his fabulous late momma Mary Twala 1 year after her passing

Somizi Mhlongo cannot believe that it has been over a year since his mother Mary Twala sadly passed away

Remembering her, Somizi explained how he knows she is always by his side and for that he is beyond grateful

Fans joined Somizi in remembering Mary and celebrating the legacy she left behind, they also commented on how much Somizi looks like his momma

Where has the time gone! It has been just over a year since the fabulous Mzansi actress Mary Twala died, and her son Somizi Mhlongo has not gone a day without missing her

Taking to social media to remember his queen, Somizi shared that even though Mary passed, she always remained with him.

It has been just over a year since legendary actress Mary Twala died, and her son Somizi has penned a heartfelt tribute to his mother. Image: @somizi.

When you love someone so much, they will forever live on in your heart, and Somizi feels this more than ever before.

“On this day last year u left the earth but u definitely never left me.......forever my Ma.”

Fans took to the comment section to reassure Somizi that his mother is walking beside him, always. They also took the time to remember Mary and the legacy she left behind.

@rainahchalwe sweetly commented:

“I see you in her so so alike. May mama's spirit rest with the Lord.”

@call_me_dineo said:

“Forever in our hearts thank you for sharing her with us.”

@winnie_ntshaba commented:

“A Legend.”

